Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes near Davao, Philippines - EMSC

World Reuters Oct 29, 2019 07:12:01 IST

(Reuters) - An earthquake of 6.7 magnitude struck 58 kilometres (36 miles) southwest of Davao in southern Philippines on Tuesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

(Reporting by Himani Sarkar; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

