Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolts Arunachal Pradesh's Siang district
The earthquake occurred at 8:50 AM. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres
Pangin town in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district experienced an earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale on Friday morning, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake took place at 8:50 AM, reaching a depth of 10 kilometers.
“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 28-07-2023, 08:50:36 IST, Lat: 30.01 and Long: 94.48, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 221 km NNW of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, India,” the NCS tweeted.
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 28, 2023
Earlier on 22 July, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale jolted Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang on Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6.56 am
The 3.3 Richter scale earthquake hit Arunachal Pradesh at a depth of 5 kilometres.
“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.3, Occurred on 22-07-2023, 06:56:08 IST, Lat: 27.44 and Long: 92.51, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India,” the NCS tweeted.
