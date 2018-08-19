Earthquake of 6.9 magnitude rocks Indonesia's Lombok island; no casualties or damage reported

Lombok: A strong earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok on Sunday, two weeks after a quake killed more than 480 people on the island and hours after another tremor triggered landslides, damaged buildings and sent people fleeing.
The 6.9 magnitude quake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 20 kilometres (12.5 miles) and about five kilometres south of Belanting town in East Lombok, according to the US Geological Survey. No tsunami warning has been issued.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake, which struck in the same district as the tremor earlier on Sunday.
But a sleeping local resident said the powerful tremor jolted him awake.
"The earthquake was incredibly strong. Everything was shaking," Agus Salim said.
"We were all sleeping in an evacuation tent. I had just fallen asleep when suddenly it started to shake... Everyone ran into the street screaming and crying." The area was hit by a power blackout, he added.
The quake two weeks ago on Lombok also damaged tens of thousands of homes, mosques and businesses on the island and displaced more than 350,000.
Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 22:21 PM
