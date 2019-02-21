Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hits Turkey's western coast: USGS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 struck near the town of Canakkale on the Western coast of Turkey on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured. The quake struck some 20kms (about 12 miles) south of Canakkale, the USGS said.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

