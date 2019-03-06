Earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude strikes off Mindanao, Philippines - EMSC

(Reuters) - An earthquake initially measuring 6.0 magnitude struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Wednesday, the European earthquake monitoring service EMSC reported.

The undersea quake, which was later revised down to 5.7 magnitude, was 211 km (130 miles) northeast of Davao and at a depth of 60 kms (37 miles).

(Reporting by Michael Perry; Editing by Sam Holmes)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.