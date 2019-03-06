You are here:
Earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude strikes off Mindanao, Philippines - EMSC

(Reuters) - An earthquake initially measuring 6.0 magnitude struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Wednesday, the European earthquake monitoring service EMSC reported.

The undersea quake, which was later revised down to 5.7 magnitude, was 211 km (130 miles) northeast of Davao and at a depth of 60 kms (37 miles).

(Reporting by Michael Perry; Editing by Sam Holmes)

