You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Earthquake measuring 5.1 on Richter Scale hits Japan’s Nagano; no casualties or loss of property reported yet

World IANS May 12, 2018 20:11:33 IST

Tokyo: An earthquake measuring 5.1-magnitude on the Richter scale hit Japan's Nagano on Saturday, the Met said. No major damage or injuries were reported.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the tremors were felt at 10.29 am and the quake originated at a depth of 10 km, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Japanese agency urged residents to stay vigilant

No tsunami warning was issued for the earthquake that logged lower than five in some parts.

An upper five on Japans Shindo scale refers to tremors that make it difficult to walk without holding onto something.

Japan sits on the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire" where a large proportion of the worlds earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are recorded.

A devastating magnitude 9.0 quake — which struck under the Pacific Ocean on 11 March, 2011 — and a resulting tsunami caused widespread damage and claimed the lives of thousands of people.


Updated Date: May 12, 2018 20:11 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores