Earthquake measuring 5.1 on Richter Scale hits Japan’s Nagano; no casualties or loss of property reported yet

Tokyo: An earthquake measuring 5.1-magnitude on the Richter scale hit Japan's Nagano on Saturday, the Met said. No major damage or injuries were reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the tremors were felt at 10.29 am and the quake originated at a depth of 10 km, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Japanese agency urged residents to stay vigilant

No tsunami warning was issued for the earthquake that logged lower than five in some parts.

An upper five on Japans Shindo scale refers to tremors that make it difficult to walk without holding onto something.

Japan sits on the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire" where a large proportion of the worlds earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are recorded.

A devastating magnitude 9.0 quake — which struck under the Pacific Ocean on 11 March, 2011 — and a resulting tsunami caused widespread damage and claimed the lives of thousands of people.