FP Staff March 21, 2023 00:46:09 IST
Earthquake LIVE: 6.6 magnitude quake rocks Afghanistan, tremors in northern India

Afghan residents gather at the bottom of their apartment buildings following a strong earthquake in Kabul on March 21, 2023. AFP

Mar 22, 2023 - 01:04 (IST)

Bahrain-Swat Road blocked

Mar 22, 2023 - 01:00 (IST)

At least two dead, six injured in Pakistan

Mar 22, 2023 - 00:57 (IST)

Damaged house in Swabi, Pakistan

Mar 22, 2023 - 00:55 (IST)

Mar 22, 2023 - 00:52 (IST)

Mar 22, 2023 - 00:51 (IST)

Wall cracks after earthquake in Islamabad

Mar 22, 2023 - 00:49 (IST)

Mar 22, 2023 - 00:47 (IST)

WATCH: TV anchor continues anchoring during earthquake

Mar 22, 2023 - 00:45 (IST)

Buildings badly damaged in Islamabad, Pakistan

Mar 22, 2023 - 00:17 (IST)

Pakistan Meteorological Department reports aftershocks of 3.7 magnitude in the Hindukush region

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 rocked Afghanistan, and tremors were felt across various cities of Pakistan, according to Geo News.

The tremors were felt in various cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, including Islamabad.

According to preliminary information shared by EMSC, an earthquake of magnitude of 6.8 struck 77km southeast of Faizabad in Afghanistan.

Strong tremors were also experienced in Peshawar, Kohat, and Swabi. Apart from this, earthquake tremors were felt in Lahore, Quetta, and Rawalpindi.

Frightened and anxious, people came out of their houses reciting Kalima Tayyaba. In India also, people across the northern belt, straddling several states, felt strong tremors.

Updated Date: March 22, 2023 00:44:11 IST

