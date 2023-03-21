Earthquake LIVE: 6.6 magnitude quake rocks Afghanistan, tremors in northern India

Auto refresh feeds

Hearing some buildings were badly damaged in E-11 and F-11, Islamabad. Some residents wish to stay at a guest house overnight because building is cracked. No casualties reported. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/bWS7e06vE7

Peshawar, Pakistan: A local Pashto TV channel Mahshriq TV anchor during the #earthquake , kept calm and continued with his anchoring. pic.twitter.com/rnwXvmMOdp

Massive #Earthquake . Need help. I'm in PC Malam Jabba with my family right now. Structural slab joints are cracked. Leaving the place just now. Aftershocks expected. Anyone nearby is requested to pls update if the roads are clear & if there is no landsliding. Tag DC Swat. pic.twitter.com/yzqoMQLstp

Cracks in the wall due to #Earthquake tremors in shri ganganagar Rajasthan #earthquake #भूकंप pic.twitter.com/4BYZ435oqo

Update: two dead and 12 injured up till now , however; a the rescue 1122 reporting room says they’ve received confirmation of more than 80 inured from across 6 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. #Earthquake https://t.co/5OpSdDZNdx

Bahrain-Swat Road was blocked due to land sliding in Swat after a massive earthquake, a local reported to World Times. 📽️: @iampakiistan #Pakistan #Earthquake #زلزلہ #Swat pic.twitter.com/YFCh3kff19

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 rocked Afghanistan, and tremors were felt across various cities of Pakistan, according to Geo News.

The tremors were felt in various cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, including Islamabad.

According to preliminary information shared by EMSC, an earthquake of magnitude of 6.8 struck 77km southeast of Faizabad in Afghanistan.

Strong tremors were also experienced in Peshawar, Kohat, and Swabi. Apart from this, earthquake tremors were felt in Lahore, Quetta, and Rawalpindi.

Frightened and anxious, people came out of their houses reciting Kalima Tayyaba. In India also, people across the northern belt, straddling several states, felt strong tremors.

