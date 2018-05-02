Earthquake felt in Greek capital, no reports of injuries

ATHENS (Reuters) - An earthquake shook Greece on Tuesday night and was felt in Athens, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or serious damage, Greek authorities said.

The 4.1-magnitude quake occurred at 2050 GMT and struck 29 kilometres northeast of Athens, according to the Athens' Institute of Geodynamics. The epicentre was at a depth of 9.4 kilometres.

It was felt in central Athens and the suburbs, Reuters witnesses said.

Greece is often rattled by earthquakes, most causing no serious damage.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Leslie Adler)

