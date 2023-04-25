EAM Jaishankar warns Pakistan, says 'difficult to engage with neighbour who practices terrorism against us'

“It is very difficult to engage with a neighbour who practices cross-border terrorism against us,” said India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar as he took a swipe at Pakistan.

Addressing a joint press briefing in Panama City with Panama foreign minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, Jaishankar said that India has always said that Pakistan has to deliver on the commitment not to encourage, sponsor and carry out cross-border terrorism.

“The bottom line on this issue is it is for us very difficult to engage with a neighbour who practices cross-border terrorism against us. We’ve always said that they have to deliver on the commitment not to encourage, sponsor and carry out cross-border terrorism. We continue to hope that one day we would reach that stage,” Jaishankar said.

The remarks by the India’s foreign minister assume significance as it comes in the backdrop of terror attack in Poonch district of Jammu last week in which as five Army jawans were killed in action.

The attack was claimed by People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), an offshoot of Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The terror attack came mere hours after Pakistan announced that its foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be leading a delegation to India for a SCO summit in May.

EAM Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Panama. He arrived in Panama City on Monday.

After his arrival, Jaishankar attended the India-Latin America Business event where he delivered a keynote address highlighting 10 important reasons why the India-Panama business collaboration has strong prospects and merits-focused endeavours.

After his visit to Panama, Jaishankar, on 25 April, will leave for Colombia where he will be meeting several top representatives of the Government, business and civil society.

According to a release by MEA, Jaishankar will head to the Dominican Republic after Colombia.

The visit to the Dominican Republic is the highest-level visit from India since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1999.

