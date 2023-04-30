EAM Jaishankar joins Indian diaspora in US during PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Mann Ki Baat: The Indian diaspora in New Jersey, US had a distinguished guest during the 100th broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday joined the Indian diaspora in New Jersey, US to listen to the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

PM Modi’s radio monthly programme completed its 100th episode today which is being aired live at 11 am.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh too interacted with the Indian diaspora in London before the broadcast of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat.

He said that PM Modi has raised the esteem of the Indian Diaspora abroad, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The EAM minister said, the world is looking up to the Indian Diaspora with great hope and expectation and it is high time that they also rise to the occasion and contribute to the well-being of the entire humankind in the true spirit of the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ as given by PM Modi during India’s G20 presidency.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government’s citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 All India Radio broadcast centres.

The 100th episode of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat is also being broadcast live at the UN headquarters.