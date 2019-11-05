Associate Partner

E Jean Carroll, who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault, sues him for defamation; US president accused writer of 'totally lying'

World The Associated Press Nov 05, 2019 17:56:31 IST

  • An advice columnist who says President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her is suing him for defamation

  • The suit says Trump harmed her reputation and career when he said she was lying and he'd never even met her

  • At the time, Trump said she was totally lying and called her not my type

New York: An advice columnist who says President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a New York City department store dressing room in the 1990s is now suing him for alleged defamation.

E Jean Carroll filed a lawsuit Monday in New York.

The suit says Trump harmed her reputation and career when he said she was lying and he'd never even met her.

A message requesting comment was sent to a law firm that has represented Trump in other cases.

Carroll first made the allegation in a New York magazine article in June.

At the time, Trump said she was "totally lying" and called her "not my type."

He also said he'd never met her, though a 1987 photo shows him and Carroll in a photo with their spouses at the time.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2019 17:56:31 IST

