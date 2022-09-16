'Dumbest criminal': Suspect arrested after visiting police station to apply for job

The 40-year-old had been on the run for seven years after he stole hardware products worth more than £1,000 or Rs. 91,000. Police officers got the shock of their lives when he walked in recently to enquire about his job application. He was arrested on the spot

A man named Thomas Ngcobo is being dubbed as the “South Africa’s dumbest criminal” after he got arrested when he walked into a police station to see the update on his application for joining the police force.

The 40-year-old had been on the run from police officers for seven years after he stole hardware products worth more than £1,000 or Rs. 91,000. Ngocobo had to deliver the hardware products to the clients in 2015, but he redirected the delivery to other addresses.

According to The Mirror, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, police spokesperson from Mpumalanga province of South Africa, stated that the suspect’s dirty tricks were discovered a week later when the manager decided to check invoices. It was discovered that two invoices were missing, and that other materials had been delivered to incorrect addresses.

The alleged theft was reported to the Bethal South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga, South Africa in 2015, and Ngcobo was added to the police’s “wanted list.” Ngcobo unexpectedly walked through the front door of the police station seven years later to inquire about his job application for a police recruitment drive. And this led to his arrest.

Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, said, “We are working tirelessly day and night, sticking to our mandate of creating a safe environment for all citizens. We cannot achieve that stage while other suspects are still roaming the streets and terrorising communities. It is just a matter of time before we bring them to justice.”

According to local media reports, Ngcobo has been detained since 16 August, with many calling him the country’s dumbest criminal.

He is not the only criminal who is unfit for his profession. Many cases reported before in which criminals get caught because of their own stupidity. For instance, Andrew Hennells, an armed robber, was apprehended after boasting on Facebook about his plans to raid a supermarket in a post that included a selfie, a picture of a knife, and the words, “Doing. Tesco. Over.”

Fifteen minutes later, police apprehended him with the knife and 410 British pound sterling or Rs. 37,225.08 in cash stolen from a Tesco in King’s Lynn, Norfolk. He was imprisoned for four years.

