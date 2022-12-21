Dubai court orders two men to pay AED 400,000 as blood money against accidental deaths

Dubai: A court here on Monday ordered two men to pay AED 400,000 as compensation to the family of two Saudi women killed in a car accident.

The incident occurred on July 3 in Al Barsha.

According to police, the two deceased women were travelling in a car with four other people. They also sustained injuries.

While handing out the punishment, Dubai Traffic Court said, the two men, one from Bangladesh and the other from

India, both 48, drove recklessly on the day of the incident.

The Bangladeshi driver came to a halt in the middle of a busy highway and began reversing. The Indian in the other car failed to notice the vehicle and slammed into it.

Both cars then collided with a third vehicle, which was carrying a Saudi family.

Two women were severely injured and died shortly after the collision, while four other family members were injured moderately.

It was not revealed whether or not the accused were injured.

Both drivers were charged with causing wrongful death, causing injuries, and damage to one another’s vehicles.

The men denied the charges against them and asked to be acquitted in court, but they were found guilty.

The Bangladeshi man’s driving license was suspended for three months by the judges.

He was fined AED 10,000 and ordered to pay the victims’ families AED 320,000 in blood money.

The Indian driver was fined AED 2,000 and ordered to pay blood money of AED 80,000.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.