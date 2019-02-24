Dubai-bound Bangladesh flight makes emergency landing in Chattogram after 'hijack' attempt; all passengers evacuated

A Dubai-bound flight from Bangladesh made an emergency landing at Chattogram on Sunday after a man apparently attempted to hijack the aircraft, Bangladesh's civil aviation chief said.

"All 150 plus passengers are safe," Air Vice Marshall Nayeem Hasan told AFP of flight BG 147, which had taken off from the capital Dhaka, adding that the man's intentions were unclear.

"We think he is a suspected madman. He is saying that he has a bomb, but we are not sure," Hasan said after the plane landed at Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport in southeastern Bangladesh, where the passengers were evacuated.

The Bangladesh Police have surrounded the flight, which has been identified as flight BG 147.

The plane belonging to national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines was supposed to to fly to Dubai from Dhaka with a stopover at Chattogram.

Biman Station Manager at Chattogram’s Shah Amanat Mahfuzul Alam said the plane was hijacked, but could not provide any additional details.

With inputs from AFP

