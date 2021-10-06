On her last birthday, Marjaana received a Mercedes E-Class from Sithara. Apparently, the couple loves cars and owns several of them, including Mercedes G-Wagon, Range Rover, Bentley, and Land Cruiser.

Dubai-based Indian businessman Amjad Sithara, the founder and CEO of a contracting firm named BCC group, gifted his wife Marjaana a Rolls Royce Wraith Black Badge car on her 22nd birthday. The approximate price of the luxury car in the UAE is 1.5 million (Rs 3 crore).

Marjaana told Khaleej Times that she was unaware of the surprise her husband was going to gift her. Their daughter also turned one month old on 4 October and Sithara took his wife and child to a showroom filled with balloons and presented the car as a surprise.

On her last birthday, Marjaana received a Mercedes E-Class from Sithara. Apparently, the couple loves cars and owns several of them, including Mercedes G-Wagon, Range Rover, Bentley, and Land Cruiser. However, this time Marjaana was super excited about the gift because owning a Rolls Royce was her dream.

Sithara belongs to the district Kannur, in Kerala. After completing his Class 10, he shifted to Dubai in order to look for better job and work opportunities.

He then went to London American City College and graduated in 2011. Sithara simultaneously launched his BCC Group in Dubai, around 2010-2011.

His business saw a huge growth in 2014 and he ventured into real estate, entering into the construction and interior fit-out verticals this year. Sithara says he studied part-time and kept on building his business along with it. Marjaana works as the Chief Operating Officer in his firm.

They tied the knot on 4 June last year, a time when the world went into lockdown due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The couple celebrated their first anniversary with the birth of their first child. Marjaana obtained her driving license recently and this car is the best gift she could ever get.