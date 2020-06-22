Dubai allows foreign tourists to enter from July 7

CAIRO (Reuters) - Dubai will allow foreign visitors to enter from July 7, while foreigners with residency visas will be able to enter from June 22, the Dubai Media Office said on Sunday.

It said those entering would have to present certificates to show they had recently tested negative for the coronavirus or would undergo tests on arrival at Dubai airports. Citizens and residents would be permitted to travel abroad from June 23.

(Reporting by Samar Hassan; Editing by Edmund Blair)

