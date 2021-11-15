Dubai Air Show opens to industry on the mend amid COVID-19

This year, however, the five-day exhibition is expected to be more muted than in the past due to the subdued state of flying and travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubai's biennial Air Show opened on Sunday to a world still reeling from the pandemic and an aviation industry hard-hit by the coronavirus , but on the mend.

Boeing and Airbus have traditionally been the stars of the aviation trade show, competing for multibillion-dollar Gulf-based airline purchases and hammering out final details minutes before back-to-back press conferences. This year, however, the five-day exhibition is expected to be more muted than in the past due to the subdued state of flying and travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.