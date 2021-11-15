World

Dubai Air Show opens to industry on the mend amid COVID-19

This year, however, the five-day exhibition is expected to be more muted than in the past due to the subdued state of flying and travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

FP Staff November 15, 2021 22:30:19 IST
An Emirati F-16 performs a stunt at the Dubai Air Show. AP Photo

Dubai's biennial Air Show opened on Sunday to a world still reeling from the pandemic and an aviation industry hard-hit by the coronavirus , but on the mend.

Boeing and Airbus have traditionally been the stars of the aviation trade show, competing for multibillion-dollar Gulf-based airline purchases and hammering out final details minutes before back-to-back press conferences. This year, however, the five-day exhibition is expected to be more muted than in the past due to the subdued state of flying and travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airbus chief commercial officer Christian Scherer, left, and Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury after signing a commemorative paper marking a deal at the Dubai Air Show in Dubai. Airbus announced Monday that it has received an order from the Air Lease Corporation for 111 new aircraft, its second blockbuster deal announcement in as many days at the biennial Dubai Air Show. AP photo

 

Boaz Levy, the CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries, speaks to The Associated Press at the Dubai Air Show. Israel is taking part in the Dubai Air Show for the first time after the United Arab Emirates recognized the country last year. AP photo

The Russian Knights perform a stunt after releasing chaff at the Dubai Air Show in Dubai. AP photo

Paul Griffiths, the CEO of Dubai Airports, attends the Dubai Air Show in Dubai. Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest airport for international travel, handled some 20% more passenger traffic in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year, Griffiths said. AP photo

An Emirati examines a virtual reality display at the Israel Aerospace Industries stand at the Dubai Air Show AP Photo

An Etihad Boeing 787 Dreamliner flies alongside the Emirati Forsan military stunt flying team at the Dubai Air Show . AP Photo

Updated Date: November 15, 2021 22:30:19 IST

