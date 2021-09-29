Under the influence of alcohol, Mutlu had joined the search party and walked along it, under the belief that the efforts were going on to find somebody else in the forested area.

Philosophers have often said that people can have better lives if they find themselves and realise their potential. However, in a bizarre incident that took place in Turkey’s Inegöl recently, a man spent hours “searching for himself” literally.

Little did 50-year-old Beyhan Mutlu know that he was about to lead everyone on a wild goose chase when he was enjoying a few drinks with his friends in the city. Inebriated after his wild night out, Mutlu wandered off into the woods near the area. When he did not return for a while, his worried friends went to the police to report him as missing.

The police lodged a missing persons report and launched a search operation to find Mutlu. The police gathered a group and decided to search the area the man was last seen. The group searched the woods for a while, but they did not find the man. Later, when they called out his name, Mutlu answered from within the search group.

Under the influence of alcohol, Mutlu had joined the search party and walked along it, under the belief that the efforts were going on to find somebody else in the forested area. The 50-year-old spent quite a while “searching for himself” in a literal manner.

According to Vaziyet, a Turkish news outlet, Mutlu was later escorted back to his home.

This is not the only strange case about a missing person or object that has gained eyeballs on social media recently.

Just a few days ago, a gravestone in the United States, that had been missing for almost 150 years, was recovered from a house, where it was being used for making fudge.

According to media reports, the gravestone had been in possession of a family who used the white slab to make fudge. It was discovered when the woman who used it was moved to a care facility for Alzheimer's. No one knows how the woman came in possession of the object.

The gravestone has recently been returned to its original place at a cemetery in Michigan.