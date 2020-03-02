You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Driver sentenced to death in China for stabbing two people at coronavirus checkpoint in Yunnan province

World The Associated Press Mar 02, 2020 16:40:00 IST

  • A driver who fatally stabbed two people guarding a virus-control roadblock in southwestern China was sentenced to death

  • The report was a rare sign of public defiance of sweeping anti-disease controls that suspended access to several major cities

Beijing: A driver who fatally stabbed two people guarding a virus-control roadblock in southwestern China was sentenced to death Sunday, a state news agency reported.

Driver sentenced to death in China for stabbing two people at coronavirus checkpoint in Yunnan province

A volunteer wearing a face mask stands at a neighborhood checkpoint in Beijing. AP

The report was a rare sign of public defiance of sweeping anti-disease controls that suspended access to several major cities and shut down much of China's economy starting in late January.

Ma Jianguo arrived at the roadblock in Honghe County in Yunnan province on 6 February, the Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the Intermediate People's Court of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture.

A passenger in Ma's minivan tried to remove the roadblock, Xinhua said. It said Ma stabbed a member of the checkpoint team who used a cellphone to film the incident and a second member who came to defend him.

The passenger was tried separately, Xinhua said.

Chinese authorities are trying to revive commercial activity but many controls on movement still are in effect.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2020 16:40:00 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores