Driver performs terrifying U-turn on a cliff, but everything is not true: Watch here!

The video showing a blue car gradually turning around a narrow road on an overhanging edge went widely viral on social media

Days ago, a video went viral which showed a car driver perfectly executing a U-turn on a narrow mountain road. But everything in this clip is not as TRUE as it appears! Yes, you read it right.

The video showing a blue car gradually turning around a narrow road on an overhanging edge went widely viral on social media. The video clip was shared by Dr Ajayita on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

The perfect 80 point turn! pic.twitter.com/bLzb1J1puU — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) January 23, 2022

Many a time in the video it seemed that the car would go over the edge of the cliff. However, the skilled driver smoothly managed to execute the U-turn and smartly drove off unscathed.

Since the video went viral, social media users could not stop lauding the driver’s skills. While on the other hand, some users showed concern over his life. The video garnered millions of views and tons of reactions on Twitter as well as Instagram. There were a few users who also applauded the driver for his daring act in reversing the car near the steep cliff edge.

Amid all the hype, NDTV reported that this viral video was first shared in December 2021. A YouTube channel called DrivingSkill posted the video on their verified handle. The video featured an expert driver who was actually demonstrating on how to make U-turns on a very narrow road.

Watch the original video here:

The driving expert demonstrates the very narrow road U-turn skills

When the video was viewed from another angle, it was clear that the expert driver was never at the edge of a cliff. Beneath the car, there was another road which the camera neatly captured.

Check out the video below to get a better idea about what exactly had happened:

The driving expert demonstrates the very narrow road U-turn skills

What are your thoughts on the video?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.