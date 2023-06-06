Driver in Finland fined a massive $129,544 for speeding due to THIS reason

In a recent incident in Finland, a wealthy driver has been slapped with a hefty fine of $129,544 for exceeding the speed limit. This remarkable penalty was imposed based on the individual’s income, a unique approach followed by Finnish authorities for calculating traffic violation fines.

The driver in question, Anders Wiklöf, expressed remorse over the incident in an interview with the main newspaper of the Aaland Islands, which is an autonomous region located in the Baltic Sea.

Wiklöf was caught by the police driving at a speed of 82 kilometres per hour in a zone where the speed limit was 50 kilometres per hour. In addition to the hefty fine, his driving privileges were also suspended for a period of 10 days.

This, however, was not the first time Wiklöf was found guilty of speeding. He had previously been fined $68,176 in 2018, and an even larger amount of $102,000 five years prior.

Anders Wiklöf presides over a diverse range of businesses including logistics, helicopter services, real estate, trade, and tourism sectors. His company, Wiklöf Holding, boasts a substantial worth exceeding $10 million.

Finland has a unique system in place to determine traffic violation fines, which are based on a driver’s daily disposable income, usually calculated as half of their daily salary. This approach ensures that the fines are proportionate to an individual’s financial standing, resulting in more equitable consequences for traffic offences.

