Driver in Finland fined a massive $129,544 for speeding due to THIS reason
The driver was caught by the police driving at a speed of 82 kilometres per hour in a zone where the speed limit was 50 kilometres per hour
In a recent incident in Finland, a wealthy driver has been slapped with a hefty fine of $129,544 for exceeding the speed limit. This remarkable penalty was imposed based on the individual’s income, a unique approach followed by Finnish authorities for calculating traffic violation fines.
The driver in question, Anders Wiklöf, expressed remorse over the incident in an interview with the main newspaper of the Aaland Islands, which is an autonomous region located in the Baltic Sea.
Wiklöf was caught by the police driving at a speed of 82 kilometres per hour in a zone where the speed limit was 50 kilometres per hour. In addition to the hefty fine, his driving privileges were also suspended for a period of 10 days.
Related Articles
This, however, was not the first time Wiklöf was found guilty of speeding. He had previously been fined $68,176 in 2018, and an even larger amount of $102,000 five years prior.
Anders Wiklöf presides over a diverse range of businesses including logistics, helicopter services, real estate, trade, and tourism sectors. His company, Wiklöf Holding, boasts a substantial worth exceeding $10 million.
Finland has a unique system in place to determine traffic violation fines, which are based on a driver’s daily disposable income, usually calculated as half of their daily salary. This approach ensures that the fines are proportionate to an individual’s financial standing, resulting in more equitable consequences for traffic offences.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
New Zealand pizza chain introduces unique Afterlife scheme, says eat now, pay only after death
Hell Pizza introduced a unique payment scheme called Afterlife Pay, allowing customers to indulge in their pizzas now and settle the bills after their passing
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath warns about ‘friendship recession’; here's why
Zerodha’s co-founder Nikhil Kamath shared an elaborate graph illustrating the significance of human connections and their impact on well-being
US states consider allowing minors to work at bars to address labour shortages
Child welfare advocates are worried that these measures represent a coordinated push to scale back hard-won protections for minors