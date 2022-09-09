The crowd had gathered around the Buckingham Palace, London on Thursday because of the reports that she was very ill

The United Kingdom’s longest serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 years at her summer home Balmoral Castle, Scotland on Thursday afternoon.

The crowd had gathered around Buckingham Palace, London on Thursday because of the reports that she was very ill. And two rainbows over Buckingham Palace appeared shortly before the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II was made.

Canadian TV personality Jennifer Valentyne went to Twitter to post a picture which captured this beautiful event. “A double rainbow today over Buckingham Palace. They say a double rainbow symbolizes a transformation in life and when it appears after someone passes it is a gateway to heaven. Rest In Peace #QueenElizabeth,” she wrote while sharing the photograph.

Have a look at this picture:

A double rainbow today over Buckingham Palace ❤️ They say a double rainbow symbolizes a transformation in life and when it appears after someone passes it is a gateway to heaven. Rest In Peace #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/uXhdjYHTUQ — Jennifer Valentyne (@JennValentyne) September 8, 2022



Some people shared in the comment section that they also saw a similar thing happen when their loved one passed away.

“Not only did the Queen remind me of my mother-in-law; but when my mother in law passed we have a double rainbow photo towards the park at the end of her street in Ireland that she walked daily. Kind of weird there was one over Buckingham place today. RIP Queen Victoria II,” one user wrote.

Not only did the Queen remind me of my mother in law; but when my mother in law passed we have a double rainbow photo towards the park at the end of her street in Ireland that she walked daily. 💖🌈 kinda weird there was one over Buckingham place today.🙏RIP Queen Victoria II — Sandra-Dee (@sandraandgreg) September 8, 2022



There were some users who felt a little less hurt by the demise of the Queen as now they were assured that she had reunited with her husband in heaven.

One person said, “Heaven welcomed her and the thought of her beloved Prince Phillip are together forever now makes this profound loss hurt a little less. God Bless our Queen.”

Heaven welcomed her and the thought of her beloved Prince Phillip are together forever now makes this profound loss hurt a little less. God Bless our Queen 💜 — Sandy Bennett-Sayer (@sandy_sayer) September 8, 2022



“That is beautiful. I hope she is happy being reunited with her husband,” an account wrote.

That is beautiful. I hope she is happy being reunited with her husband. — Ms. Stew (@AStewar31169904) September 8, 2022



The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that India will be observing a day of state mourning on 11 September as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II. No official entertainment will be there on the day of mourning according to the ministry.

Reports suggest that her son King Charles III was extremely sad because of the demise of his beloved mother, and stated that her loss will be deeply felt around the world.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.