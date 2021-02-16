Don't use Kamala Harris' name in business ventures, Joe Biden's lawyers tell Meena Harris

Deputy Press Secretary for the Vice-President Sabrina Singh said that the Vice President and her family will upload the highest ethical standards

Lawyers for President Joe Biden have told Meena Harris to stop using her aunt, Vice President Kamala Harris' name, in her business ventures.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a White House official stated that after Biden and Harris won the election, the transition team's ethics lawyers told Meena that she could not produce clothing or write new books with her aunt's name or likeness.

Another official stated that Meena's first book, along with 'Vice President Aunty' sweatshirts, Harris-themed swimsuits and other products previously sold were not allowed under current rules.

This comes after a former advisor to Kamala Harris, who spoke anonymously to avoid isolating her stated that they have been criticising the Trumps for years on all the "gross grifting" and that they ought to be much cleaner.

Reacting to news reports amid growing concern over Vice-President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris using her aunt's name to promote brand and business, Deputy Press Secretary for the Vice-President Sabrina Singh said that the Vice President and her family will upload the highest ethical standards and that it is the White House's policy that the Vice-President's name should not be used in connection with any commercial activities that could imply an endorsement or support.

Meena Harris has authored the book, Kamala and Maya's Big Idea and is also the founder of the women's charitable clothing brand called Phenomenal. She released her latest book 'Ambitious Girl' a night before Vice President Harris' swearing in and despite being briefed by White House officials on the rules she must follow, flew to the inauguration on a private jet by a donor to the Biden campaign.