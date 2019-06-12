You are here:
'Don't give a child a tool to earn': On World Day Against Child Labour, netizens take to Twitter to raise awareness

World FP Staff Jun 12, 2019 12:03:50 IST

World Day Against Child Labour, celebrated annually on 12 June is an initiative launched by International Labour Organisation (ILO) to raise awareness about the plight of child labourers worldwide. This year, the ILO is celebrating 100 years of advancing social justice and promoting decent work. It will look back on the progress achieved over 100 years of ILO support to countries on tackling child labour.

This year's theme is: 'Children shouldn’t work in fields but on dreams'. According to their statistics, 152 million children are still in child labour, while child labour occurs in almost every sector, seven out of every 10 is in agriculture.

2019 is also the year ILO turns 20 years since the adoption of the ILO’s Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention, 1999 (No. 182). With only a few countries still to ratify, this Convention is close to universal ratification. The ILO is working towards the UN Sustainable Development Goal Target 8.7, entailing “the ratification and implementation of fundamental ILO labour standards and compliance in law and practice” set by the international community, calling for an end to child labour in all its forms by 2025. The ILO website is also live video streaming from the International Labour Conference, at the UN in Geneva, every weekday from 10-21 June 2019.

Starting from the United Nations to Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi many tweeted out on the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour and appealed to all to end the malaise in society.

"152 million children around the world are victims of child labour." tweeted United Nations

 

In India, Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Congress MLA Randeep Surjewala, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, along with other Union ministers and famous personalities tweeted on World Day Against Labour.

 

 

Sand Artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik made a sand sculpture on a beach in Puri, Odisha, to spread awareness on child labour to celebrate World Day Against Child Labour.

 

The official handle of the Ministry of Labour called to citizens to report any cases of child labour in India.

 

This year's World Day Against Child Labour Conference brings together nearly 6,000 delegates from around the globe to find solutions to the challenges of the future of the world of work, and celebrate the centenary of the International Labour Organization.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 12:03:50 IST

