'Don't give a child a tool to earn': On World Day Against Child Labour, netizens take to Twitter to raise awareness

World Day Against Child Labour, celebrated annually on 12 June is an initiative launched by International Labour Organisation (ILO) to raise awareness about the plight of child labourers worldwide. This year, the ILO is celebrating 100 years of advancing social justice and promoting decent work. It will look back on the progress achieved over 100 years of ILO support to countries on tackling child labour.

This year's theme is: 'Children shouldn’t work in fields but on dreams'. According to their statistics, 152 million children are still in child labour, while child labour occurs in almost every sector, seven out of every 10 is in agriculture.

2019 is also the year ILO turns 20 years since the adoption of the ILO’s Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention, 1999 (No. 182). With only a few countries still to ratify, this Convention is close to universal ratification. The ILO is working towards the UN Sustainable Development Goal Target 8.7, entailing “the ratification and implementation of fundamental ILO labour standards and compliance in law and practice” set by the international community, calling for an end to child labour in all its forms by 2025. The ILO website is also live video streaming from the International Labour Conference, at the UN in Geneva, every weekday from 10-21 June 2019.

Starting from the United Nations to Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi many tweeted out on the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour and appealed to all to end the malaise in society.

"152 million children around the world are victims of child labour." tweeted United Nations

152 million children around the 🌍 are victims of child labour. On Wednesday's #NoChildLabour Day, learn more about efforts to protect every child’s right from @ILO: https://t.co/t56Fhb60j5 pic.twitter.com/yR0DpPsjMa — United Nations (@UN) June 12, 2019

In India, Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Congress MLA Randeep Surjewala, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, along with other Union ministers and famous personalities tweeted on World Day Against Labour.

Whose children are they who toil in mines, factories &fields at the cost of their freedom & education? They are all our children. Please don’t accept hospitality where children are working.Why 152 million child laborers when 210 million adults jobless? #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour — Kailash Satyarthi (@k_satyarthi) June 12, 2019

Child labour is a social evil that endangers the development of children and the society. On World Day Against Child Labour, Let us resolve to eradicate the social evil and ensure a safe, happy & supportive environment to children. #NoChildLabour #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour pic.twitter.com/RPdDN6Zvw8 — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) June 12, 2019

Children shouldn’t work in fields, but on dreams... They must be given a chance to live their childhood. On this #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour, we should resolve to give them an opportunity to be the child that they are and put an end to #ChildLabour.#StopChildLabour pic.twitter.com/Xsz6orYI1j — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 12, 2019

Don't give a child a tool to earn; instead, give him a book and help him learn!#StopChildLabour #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour pic.twitter.com/Y31CDRSrp4 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 12, 2019

Child labour is a brutal blow to the dreams & aspirations of children.

It hinders their development. This #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour, let us pledge to raise our voices against child labour and help eradicate this malice from our society.#SayNoToChildLabour pic.twitter.com/nJSjQyX6Rp — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 12, 2019

Today is #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour Let's come together for a brighter future, without child labour. This year's theme: Children shouldn’t work in fields, but on dreams!#SayNoToChildLabour pic.twitter.com/zRxFl75uRL — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 12, 2019

Sand Artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik made a sand sculpture on a beach in Puri, Odisha, to spread awareness on child labour to celebrate World Day Against Child Labour.

On #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour, let us spread awareness to STOP #ChildLabour. One of My SandArt at Puri beach . pic.twitter.com/YO7ShPkK4M — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 11, 2019

The official handle of the Ministry of Labour called to citizens to report any cases of child labour in India.

MoL&E has been working on the eradication of child labour through National Child Labour Project.

.

.

If you find any child forced to work anywhere, report to the local police station or on Pencil Portal: https://t.co/gjVSfNX95r #SayNoToChildLabour #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour pic.twitter.com/noSr1sewcB — Ministry of Labour (@LabourMinistry) June 11, 2019

This year's World Day Against Child Labour Conference brings together nearly 6,000 delegates from around the globe to find solutions to the challenges of the future of the world of work, and celebrate the centenary of the International Labour Organization.

