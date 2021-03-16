'Don't cause a stink': Kim Jong-un's sister warns US against military exercises with South Korea
The warning comes a day before America's top diplomat and defence chief, who are currently in Japan, are scheduled to arrive in Seoul
Seoul: In North Korea's first comments directed at the Joe Biden administration, Kim Jong-un's powerful sister criticised the United States and South Korea for holding military exercises and warned the US against further provocations if it wants a good night's sleep for the next four years.
Kim Yo Jong's statement Tuesday was issued as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Asia to talk to US allies Japan and South Korea about North Korea and other regional issues. They have meetings in Tokyo on Tuesday before speaking to officials in Seoul the next day.
North Korea would consider abandoning a 2018 bilateral agreement on reducing military tensions and abolish a decades-old ruling party unit tasked to handle inter-Korean relations if it no longer had to cooperate with the South, said Kim Yo Jong, a senior official who handles inter-Korean affairs for the North.
"We will keep an eye on (South Korea's) attitude and behaviour, and if they become more provocative, we could take exceptional measures," she said in her statement published in Pyongyang's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper.
"I would also like to take this opportunity to issue a word of advice to the new US administration, which is so eager to give off a smell of gunpowder in our land from across the ocean," she said.
"If they want to have a good night's sleep for the next four years, it would be good for them not to do things that would prevent them from sleeping properly from the start," she added.
The South Korean and US militaries began annual military exercises last week that continue through Thursday. The drills are command post exercises and computerised simulation and don't involve field training.
They said they held the downsized drills after reviewing factors like the status of COVID-19 and diplomatic efforts to resume the nuclear talks with North Korea.
In the past, the North often called regular US-South Korea drills an invasion rehearsal and responded with missile tests.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Joe Biden set to sign $1.9T COVID relief bill before his first prime-time address to US citizens
Speaking on the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organisation's declaration of a pandemic, he'll mourn the dead, but also project optimism about the future
Car bomb blast in Afghanistan's Herat province kills at least eight, injures 47; UN slams attacks on civilians
The death toll in the explosion late Friday that also destroyed 14 houses is expected to rise because several of the injured were critical, a govt official said
Joe Biden aims to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by 1 May, vows ‘independence from virus’ by 4 July
The US president signed into law a $1.9 trillion relief package that will help defeat the virus, revive the economy and deliver direct aid to citizens