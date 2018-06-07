You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Donald Trump's Singapore meeting with Kim Jong-un could be two-day event: Report

World IANS Jun 07, 2018 09:51:32 IST

Washington: The upcoming summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore could extend into a second day if it goes well, informed sources told CNN.

File Image of Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un. Reuters

File Image of Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un. Reuters

US officials have laid the groundwork for a second day of meetings if the two men decide they want to continue discussions, the sources said on Wednesday.

Trump and Kim are due to meet on 12 June for the first time, and the US leader is due to return home the next day, but American officials in Singapore have established a contingency plan for a second day of discussions.

However, the White House has still yet to confirm the development.

It is not clear whether Trump is eager for a two-day summit with Kim, but he has expressed a desire for flexibility in the negotiations and stressed to aides and US allies that he plans to follow his gut as he negotiates with the North Korean leader, the sources told CNN.

The summit will be a historic first meeting between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader.

Talks will begin at Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island at 9 am on 12 June.

The US has stressed that it is seeking complete and verifiable denuclearisation of North Korea, but a week ahead of the summit, questions remain about whether Kim is truly committed to achieving that aim.

US officials emphasise that it is a decision Kim still needs to make.


Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 09:51 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores