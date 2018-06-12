You are here:
Donald Trump's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffers 'very mild' heart attack, admitted to military hospital

World Press Trust of India Jun 12, 2018 10:47:43 IST

Washington: Larry Kudlow, top economic adviser to US president Donald Trump, suffered a "very mild" heart attack on Tuesday and has been admitted to a military hospital.

File image of Larry Kudlow. Reuters

Kudlow, 70, director of the National Economic Council, White House, has been leading the Trump administration's efforts in shaping the country's economic policies and trade talks with other countries.

The doctors said it was a "very mild" heart attack.

"Larry is currently in good condition at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and his doctors expect he will make a full and speedy recovery," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said. The doctors said this was a very mild heart attack, she said.

"The president and his administration sent their thoughts and prayers to Larry and his family," Sanders said.

Larry's wife, Judy, said he was doing "fine". Trump too tweeted on Larry's health on Tuesday:

Trump is in Singapore where he met North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday.


