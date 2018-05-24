You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Donald Trump 'will know next week' if summit with Kim Jong-un is taking place amid new US-North Korea tensions

World IANS May 24, 2018 09:46:55 IST

Washington: United States President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that "next week" it will become known whether the anticipated summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will take place on 12 June in Singapore, as scheduled, or will be postponed.

File image of US president Donald Trump. AP

File image of US president Donald Trump. AP

"We will know next week about Singapore. Someday a date will happen. It could very well be 12 June," Trump told reporters at the White House before departing for New York to participate in an event concerning immigration.

"Whatever it is, we'll know next week. If we go, I think it will be a great thing for North Korea," Efe quoted the President as saying.

Trump announced two weeks ago that his historic summit with the North Korean leader had been scheduled for 12 June in Singapore, but uncertainty regarding the meeting increased substantially last week when Pyongyang threatened to cancel it because of the White House's insistence that it "unilaterally" denuclearize.

On Tuesday, Trump said that "There's a very substantial chance that it won't work out. It may not work out for 12 June," adding that "If it doesn't happen, maybe it will happen later. We are talking."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said shortly after Trump's remarks that the US was continuing to prepare for the summit and was aiming for the 12 June date. "We are working to make sure that there's a common understanding about the contents of what will be discussed, but I'm optimistic," said Pompeo.

The top US diplomat, who has met twice with Kim in recent weeks, insisted on Wednesday that he is still "optimistic" about the prospects for the summit in an appearance before the House Foreign Affairs Committee.


Updated Date: May 24, 2018 09:46 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores