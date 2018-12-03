Donald Trump walks off stage leaving Argentinean president Mauricio Macri alone before G20 final 'family photograph'

A video during the G20 Summit on Monday showed US President Donald Trump abruptly walking away from the stage during a photo session, leaving his Argentine counterpart Mauricio Macri alone.

Trump, along with other world leaders was scheduled to pose for the final 'family photograph', as the meeting in Buenos Aires came to an end.

The footage showed Trump shaking hands with Macri, before walking out himself instead of sticking around for the G20 family photo.

As the video showed, the Argentinean president called out to Trump, but was left alone.