Donald Trump vows to 'never drop out' of 2024 presidential bid; believes Biden unfit to run again

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump, who was criminally charged in New York on Tuesday, vowed to “never drop out” of the 2024 presidential election, and believed Joe Biden is unfit to run again, reported AFP.

Trump is facing 34 criminal counts in New York for alleged hush money payments to an adult film actress, told Fox News that nothing, including a conviction, would prohibit him from running.

“I’d never drop out. It’s not my thing. I wouldn’t do it,” he said, reported AFP.

Trump, 76, in his first major interview since being arrested and fingerprinted last week, cast doubt on whether Democrat Biden, 80, would be in the 2024 race.

“I don’t see how it’s possible,” he said.

“It’s not an age thing… I don’t think he can.

“I just don’t see Biden doing it from a physical or a mental standpoint. I don’t see it.”

Trump and other senior Republicans have repeatedly cast doubt on Biden’s mental acuity and apparent frailty.

Right wing outlets like Fox News frequently highlight his verbal flubs, and moments where he appears to have lost his train of thought.

Throughout his own presidency, Fox offered an uncritical forum for Trump to air his grievances, with the then-commander-in-chief sometimes calling in unannounced to shows and talking at length to presenters.

The friendship cooled after Trump’s electoral defeat to Biden in 2020, but it has steadily risen again as the Republican primary process heats up.

The interview, the second half of which is set to air on Wednesday, comes weeks after texts leaked showing Carlson denigrating Trump following his election loss.

The mails were discovered as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News for its coverage of Trump and his allies’ unsubstantiated claims of rampant fraud in the 2020 election.

“We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait,” says one Carlson text message sent two days before a Trump-supporting mob — inspired by the then-president’s false claims of a “stolen election” — invaded the US Capitol in Washington.

“I hate him passionately,” says another.

There was no mention of the manuscripts or any material produced during discovery, reported AFP.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.