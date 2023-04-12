Donald Trump vows to 'never drop out' of 2024 presidential bid; believes Biden unfit to run again
Trump, 76, in his first major interview since being arrested and fingerprinted last week, cast doubt on whether Democrat Biden, 80, would be in the 2024 race
Washington: Former US President Donald Trump, who was criminally charged in New York on Tuesday, vowed to “never drop out” of the 2024 presidential election, and believed Joe Biden is unfit to run again, reported AFP.
Trump is facing 34 criminal counts in New York for alleged hush money payments to an adult film actress, told Fox News that nothing, including a conviction, would prohibit him from running.
“I’d never drop out. It’s not my thing. I wouldn’t do it,” he said, reported AFP.
Trump, 76, in his first major interview since being arrested and fingerprinted last week, cast doubt on whether Democrat Biden, 80, would be in the 2024 race.
“I don’t see how it’s possible,” he said.
“It’s not an age thing… I don’t think he can.
“I just don’t see Biden doing it from a physical or a mental standpoint. I don’t see it.”
Trump and other senior Republicans have repeatedly cast doubt on Biden’s mental acuity and apparent frailty.
Right wing outlets like Fox News frequently highlight his verbal flubs, and moments where he appears to have lost his train of thought.
Throughout his own presidency, Fox offered an uncritical forum for Trump to air his grievances, with the then-commander-in-chief sometimes calling in unannounced to shows and talking at length to presenters.
The friendship cooled after Trump’s electoral defeat to Biden in 2020, but it has steadily risen again as the Republican primary process heats up.
The interview, the second half of which is set to air on Wednesday, comes weeks after texts leaked showing Carlson denigrating Trump following his election loss.
The mails were discovered as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News for its coverage of Trump and his allies’ unsubstantiated claims of rampant fraud in the 2020 election.
“We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait,” says one Carlson text message sent two days before a Trump-supporting mob — inspired by the then-president’s false claims of a “stolen election” — invaded the US Capitol in Washington.
“I hate him passionately,” says another.
There was no mention of the manuscripts or any material produced during discovery, reported AFP.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Joe Biden kicks off campaign touting US economy
Ramping up US capacity in a global race to produce the tiny, high-tech components at the heart of most modern technology has been a Biden priority since he took office in 2021
Biden pushes economic policy as Trump indictment gets attention
Dogged by high inflation, Biden said his policies and spending will position the U.S. for greater prosperity in the future that boosts the middle class
Former Vice President Mike Pence will not appeal order compelling grand jury testimony
The ruling sets up a probable appearance by Pence in the following weeks before a federal grand jury investigating attempts by the former president and supporters to overturn Democrat Joseph Biden's election before the violence at the Capitol on 6 January 2021