Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin to hold summit in Finland on 16 July, security concerns on agenda

World Press Trust of India Jun 28, 2018 18:22:07 IST

Washington: US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will hold a summit meeting on 16 July in Helsinki, Finland, the White House announced on Thursday.

Vladimir Putin (left) and Donald Trump. Reuters

"They will meet on 16 July, in Helsinki, Finland," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said. "The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues," Sanders said in a statement.

The announcement of date and venue comes a day after Putin's adviser Yuri Ushakov in Moscow said the two leaders will meet in a third country. The summit will include one-on-one talks between the presidents and conclude with a joint news conference, Ushakov said, adding that the two leaders are expected to issue a joint statement.


