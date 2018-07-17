Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin summit: Twitter has a field day mocking US president for toeing Russian line

World FP Staff Jul 17, 2018 18:48:15 IST

Expectations were high from US president Donald Trump's meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for a one-on-one summit in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday. The latter was accused of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election by US intelligence, but Trump openly questioned his own agencies, and seemingly accepted Putin's assertions that Russia's hands are clean.

The summit led to a flurry of furious reactions and memes on social media, with netizens wasting no time in pointing out the hilarity of the situation.

Many drew parallels with Marvel's Infinity War.

Many popular memes made a reappearance in a new format.

So much so that Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump, also taunted the latter, and asked him which side he plays for.

While one questioned if all American citizens will hereon be known as Russians:

One user with Photoshop skills decided to use a bit of his favourite software.

Remember this line from Arrested Development? Twitter never forgets.

The hashtag #TreasonSummit was trending on Twitter within no time.

And he wasn't the only person to suggest Putin was Trump's boss. Star Trek actor George Takei chimed in: 

Not even close.


Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 18:48 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores