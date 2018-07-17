Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin summit: Twitter has a field day mocking US president for toeing Russian line

Expectations were high from US president Donald Trump's meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for a one-on-one summit in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday. The latter was accused of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election by US intelligence, but Trump openly questioned his own agencies, and seemingly accepted Putin's assertions that Russia's hands are clean.
The summit led to a flurry of furious reactions and memes on social media, with netizens wasting no time in pointing out the hilarity of the situation.
Many drew parallels with Marvel's Infinity War.
Yup. pic.twitter.com/h9Ycj6T6pG
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 17, 2018
Many popular memes made a reappearance in a new format.
Meanwhile in Helsinki #TreasonSummit @PGSittenfeld @CillizzaCNN @BenSasse pic.twitter.com/ovZgTmaEmU — Michael, not "Doctor", Just Michael (@mward04) July 16, 2018
So much so that Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump, also taunted the latter, and asked him which side he plays for.
Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for?
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 16, 2018
While one questioned if all American citizens will hereon be known as Russians:
the trump putin meeting leaves so many questions unanswered 1. are we now citizens of russia? 2. do we get to vote in russian elections? 3. is the russian national anthem our new anthem? 4. are we still 50 states? or just 1 russian state? 5. is it okay to drink vodka this early? — m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) July 16, 2018
One user with Photoshop skills decided to use a bit of his favourite software.
Watching the #TrumpPutin presser. pic.twitter.com/dl1tSPmRhv
— Jennifer Baty (@JenBaty) July 16, 2018
Remember this line from Arrested Development? Twitter never forgets.
pic.twitter.com/SubH0BM2OT — Arrested Development (@bluthquotes) July 16, 2018
The hashtag #TreasonSummit was trending on Twitter within no time.
It's always awkward to sit face-to-face with your boss.... #TreasonSummit pic.twitter.com/Eb7Xlu2Jpr
— Braxton (@braxtonryn) July 16, 2018
And he wasn't the only person to suggest Putin was Trump's boss. Star Trek actor George Takei chimed in:
If this is what Trump is willing to say in public before the whole world, imagine what he was saying in private to his boss, Putin. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 16, 2018
Not even close.
on one hand, this trump/putin press conference is obviously terrible. on the other, i too get flustered and incoherent when i meet one of my heroes.
— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) July 16, 2018
Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 18:48 PM