Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin summit: Politicians, analysts unite to slam US president for 'treacherous' remarks

President Donald Trump faced political outrage in the US for not backing the American intelligence community's claim that Russia interfered in the 2016 US Presidential Election, following the Helsinki summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

From describing his comments at the joint press conference as "disgraceful", "shameful" to "treacherous", even some of his closest supporters described Trump' s statements as the most serious mistake of his presidency.

Trump, who arrived at the White House after his week-long trip to Europe, has defended his comments. "As I said today and many times before, 'I have GREAT confidence in MY intelligence people'. However, I also recognise that in order to build a brighter future, we cannot exclusively focus on the past — as the world's two largest nuclear powers, we must get along!" Trump said in a tweet aboard Air Force One on his way back home.

"I would rather take a political risk in pursuit of peace, than to risk peace in pursuit of politics," he said, adding that a productive dialogue is not only good for the US and Russia, but is also good for the world.

US analysts, Congressmen, Trump's political rivals and the media were unanimous in condemning the US president and calling him out for his failure to convincingly state that the Russians interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger took to social media to express his displease with Trump's handling of the situation, saying the US president acted like a "wet noodle" or a "little fanboy". "It was embarrassing. I was asking myself when is he going to ask him for an autograph or a selfie. You sold out our intelligence community, our justice system and worst of all, our country," Schwarzenegger said.

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said Trump failed to confront Putin on Russian interference in US elections and placed more trust in the Russian dictator's denials than in the assessments of US intelligence.

"President Trump did not carry out his responsibility as a global leader, and he should have done much more than simply asking the question of whether interference occurred. President Trump's failure to stand up to the Kremlin has given it carte blanche to interfere in our upcoming elections, and that should frighten us all," he wrote on his website.

Republican Senator John McCain, who chairs the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee, was scathing in his criticism of Trump. "Today's press conference in Helsinki was one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory. The damage inflicted by President Trump's naiveté, egotism, false equivalence, and sympathy for autocrats is difficult to calculate. But it is clear that the summit in Helsinki was a tragic mistake," McCain said.

"President Trump proved not only unable, but unwilling to stand up to Putin. He and Putin seemed to be speaking from the same script as the president made a conscious choice to defend a tyrant against the fair questions of a free press, and to grant Putin an uncontested platform to spew propaganda and lies to the world," he said.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, one of the president's closest supporters, also criticised him. "President Trump must clarify his statements in Helsinki on our intelligence system and Putin. It is the most serious mistake of his presidency and must be corrected — immediately," Gingrich tweeted.

Soon after, Dan Coats, the head of the US intelligence agencies and a Trump appointee, issued a statement reiterating that Russians interfered in the 2016 presidential elections. "We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy. And we will continue to provide unvarnished and objective intelligence in support of our national security," Coats, Director of National Intelligence, said.

STATEMENT FROM DAN COATS: "The role of the Intelligence Community is to provide the best information and fact-based assessments possible for the President and policymakers. We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election..." pic.twitter.com/X1DbEBVEMU — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 16, 2018

"Donald Trump's press conference performance in Helsinki rises to and exceeds the threshold of 'high crimes and misdemeanors'. It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump's comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???" former CIA director John Brennan, said on Twitter.

"Today, in a disgusting, disturbing and deeply dangerous appearance seen around the world, Donald Trump sided with an authoritarian leader of another country over our own intelligence agencies," said Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.

"What we saw today was the President of the United States belittling our country's own men and women in the intelligence community, refusing to acknowledge or hold accountable Putin for Russian hacking in our elections, and standing in the most servile way next to Putin, advancing Russia's interests in spite of what that means for America," she said.

Media expresses outrage

It was not just the expert analysts and politicians; the US media also laid into Trump. "Putin's poodle: Trump sells out US intelligence agencies with the world watching," said The New York Daily News. "At first, the man it pains us to say is our president refused to answer the question. He attacked Democrats for losing the election and dissembled, weaving together bits of conspiracy theories. Then he got down to brass tacks: He believes Putin," it said.

"Why won't Donald Trump speak for America? The president lays himself at Vladimir Putin's feet," The New York Times said in an editorial. "Trump, standing just inches from an autocratic thug who steals territory and has his adversaries murdered, undermined the unanimous conclusion of his own intelligence and law enforcement agencies that the Russian government interfered with the 2016 election with the goal of helping Trump win," the report said.

"Trump just colluded with Russia. Openly," wrote The Washington Post's editorial board. "Trump appeared to align himself with the Kremlin against American law enforcement before the Russian ruler and a global audience" the daily said. "Trump again insisted 'there was no collusion' with Russia. Yet in refusing to acknowledge the plain facts about Russia's behavior, while trashing his own country's justice system, Trump in fact was openly colluding with the criminal leader of a hostile power."

"The world hasn't seen a US president like this in modern times, and as ever in Trump World everyone else will have to adapt. Let's navigate between the critics who predict the end of the world order and the cheerleaders who see only genius, and try to offer a realistic assessment of the fallout from a troubling week," The Wall Street Journal said in its editorial.

