Donald Trump to host Italian PM Giuseppe Conte next month; global conflicts and trade top agenda

Washington: US president Donald Trump will meet Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte in Washington on 30 July, the White House said on Wednesday.

"Italy is an important NATO Ally, a leading partner in Afghanistan and Iraq, and key in bringing stability to the Mediterranean region," it said in a statement.

"Together, the United States and Italy will look to deepen cooperation in addressing global conflicts and promoting economic prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic," the White House said.

Trump told Fox News earlier this month that Conte is "great," and "very strong on immigration - like I am, by the way."

The US president found Conte to be an ally at the Group of Seven summit in Canada, where the Italian sided with Trump on the issue of Russia's readmission to their exclusive club.