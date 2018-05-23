You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Donald Trump to focus on immigration 'loopholes' and violent gangs during New York discussion

World AP May 23, 2018 21:31:49 IST

A White House spokesman says President Donald Trump's immigration discussion in New York Wednesday will focus on "loopholes" that he says help the violent MS-13 gang "infiltrate our communities."

File image of US president Donald Trump. AP

File image of US president Donald Trump. AP

Spokesman Hogan Gidley on Wednesday pointed to policies such as catch-and-release, which allows immigrants in the U.S. illegally to be released from custody while they await immigration hearings. He cited lax asylum standards, the proliferation of unaccompanied children coming into the U.S. illegally and constraints on keeping immigrants in custody.

Gidley claims the policies "allow hundreds of thousands of illegal and unauthorized aliens" to enter and be released in the U.S.

Trump is being joined Wednesday on Long Island by officials including Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

The president is expected to discuss efforts to eradicate MS-13, the violent Salvadoran-based street gang.
Last week, Trump used the word "animals" to describe some people who enter the country illegally, in response to a comment about MS-13. The president says he will continue to use the term in referring to the gang.

The White House also released a fact sheet Monday morning, titled, "WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIOLENT ANIMALS OF MS-13."

Trump traveled to Suffolk County Community College last July to discuss the gang before law enforcement officials.

Trump will also attend a fundraiser in New York City.


Updated Date: May 23, 2018 21:31 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores