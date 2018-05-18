Donald Trump threatens Kim Jong-un, says denuclearise or suffer same fate as Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi

Washington: US president Donald Trump has threatened North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with "decimation," unless he agrees to denuclearise the Korean peninsula.

With the 12 June US-North Korea summit at stake, Trump on Thursday gave Kim two options—reach an agreement to denuclearise and remain in power or suffer the fate of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was murdered by rebels supported by a NATO bombing campaign in 2011, EFE news reported.

"If you look at the Libian model with Gaddafi, that was total decimation. We went in there to beat him, now that model would take place if we don't make a deal, most likely," Donald Trump told reporters prior to his meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House.

"But if we make a deal, I think Kim Jong-un is going to be very, very happy," the president added.

Trump, however, said that the United States is not using "the Libyan model" in its negotiations with North Korea, distancing himself from National Security Adviser John Bolton, who had explicitly mentioned "the Libya model of 2003-2004" as a basis for talks with Pyongyang.

In 2003, Muammar Gaddafi agreed to eliminate his country's weapons of mass destruction in exchange for US economic incentives, although the agreement purportedly did not give Gaddafi any security guarantees.

"This with Kim Jong-un would be something where he would be there. He would be running his country. His country would be very rich. He would get protections that would be very strong," the president added.

Trump also downplayed Pyongyang's threats to pull out of the US-North Korea summit planned for 12 June in Singapore, saying "North Korea's actually talking to us about times and everything else as though nothing happened."

"Our people are literally dealing with them right now," Trump added.