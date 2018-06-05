Donald Trump strengthened US ties with a number of foreign leaders in first 500 days, claims White House

Washington: President Donald Trump has strengthened the US' ties with a number of foreign leaders, the White House has said, describing the first 500 days of his presidency as a period of "unprecedented success".

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that since taking office, the US president has strengthened American leadership, security, prosperity and accountability. "There have been a number of major foreign policy achievements. Certainly, I think the strengthening of relationships with a number of foreign leaders,” Sanders told reporters at her daily news conference.

In an apparent reference to the upcoming summit between Trump and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on 12 June, Sanders said, "I think that the conversation that we're looking forward to having here in the next couple of weeks is certainly a step in the right direction.”

“Moving the embassy in Israel would certainly be on that list. Being tough on Russia. Being tough on trade and making sure that countries that have engaged in unfair trade practices are held accountable. Those are just a few,” Sanders said in response to a question. Sanders described the first 500 days as a period of “unprecedented success” on behalf of all Americans at home and abroad.

"Since taking office, the President has strengthened American leadership, security, prosperity, and accountability. And as we saw from Friday's jobs report, our economy is stronger, Americans are optimistic, and business is booming,” she said. "When the president predicted 3 percent economic growth, a number of economists didn't take him seriously, including President Obama's Director of the National Economic Council and Moody's chief economist. The economy has now grown by 2.8 percent during the first four full quarters of this administration. And we believe we are well on our way to reaching the level of growth the President has predicted,” Sanders said.

“The American people do not believe this strong economy is fantasy or unrealistic. Just as he promised, President Trump believes in the American people and is putting them first in every decision,” she added. The White House, in a fact sheet said that Trump has re-asserted American leadership on the world stage and is achieving results for the American people.

It said Trump followed through on his promise to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. “Trump ordered an end to United States participation in the horrible Iran deal and immediately began the process of re-imposing sanctions that had been lifted or waived,” it said, adding that he has taken action to confront aggression by Iran and its proxies.

The Department of the Treasury has issued a range of sanctions targeting Iranian activities and entities, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force. It said, under Trump the US has led an unprecedented global campaign to achieve the peaceful denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

The White House said Trump's leadership has contributed to the return of 17 Americans held overseas.

In May 2018 alone, Venezuela released one American and North Korea released three Americans who came home to the United States. "Trump has secured historic increases in defence funding in order to rebuild our Nation's military with the resources they need, after years of harmful sequester," it said.

“Trump signed legislation to provide USD 700 billion in defence spending for fiscal year (FY) 2018 and USD 716 billion for FY 2019. The US has worked with international allies to decimate ISIS. Trump ordered strikes against Syria in response to the regime's use of chemical weapons in April 2017 and April 2018,” the White House said.

President Trump had yesterday touted his first 500 days in the White House, saying many believe he has achieved more than any of his predecessors in that same time frame.