Donald Trump says US ready to make a 'real deal' with Iran over its nuclear programme

World Press Trust of India Jul 25, 2018 16:30:25 IST

Washington: President Donald Trump has said the United States is ready to make a "real deal" with Iran over its nuclear programme, days after he warned Tehran of historic consequences for threatening America.

File photo of US president Donald Trump. AP

Trump in May pulled the US out of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement struck by the Obama administration by calling it the "the worst" deal ever negotiated.

Addressing the national convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Trump said his administration stands ready for Iran to come back to the negotiating table.

"I withdrew the United States from the horrible one-sided Iran nuclear deal," he said.

Iran, as a result of his decision, is not the same country any more, he asserted.

"That I can say. And we'll see what happens, but we're ready to make a real deal, not the deal that was done by the previous administration, which was a disaster," he said.

Trump on Sunday sent a tweet to Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, saying "Never, ever threaten the united states again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before."

The tweet was apparently in response to comments Rouhani made that day cautioning Trump about the devastation of a US-Iran wartime conflict. He also pressured Trump to not interfere with his government.


Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 16:30 PM

