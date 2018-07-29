You are here:
Donald Trump says there are 'consequences' when people cross US border illegally, calls on Congress to change immigration laws

World The Associated Press Jul 29, 2018 19:17:23 IST

Bridgewater (US): United States President Donald Trump said there are 'consequences when people cross our border illegally' and claimed many who do so are 'using children for their own sinister purposes.'

File image of US president Donald Trump. Reuters

Trump's tweet on Sunday came several days after the government said more than 1,800 children separated at the US-Mexico border have been reunited with parents and sponsors after a federal judge ordered the reunions.

Hundreds of children still remain separated.

Following a day of relative silence on Twitter, Trump says: "Please understand, there are consequences when people cross our border illegally, whether they have children or not — and many are just using children for their own sinister purposes."

He also says Congress must fix "the DUMBEST & WORST immigration laws anywhere in the world!" and urges voters to "Vote 'R'" in November.


