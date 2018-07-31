You are here:
Donald Trump says he is ready to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at any time, without any preconditions

Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he is ready to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani without any preconditions at any time. "I believe in meeting, I would certainly meet with Iran if they wanted to meet," Trump said at a White House joint news conference with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Trump was responding to a question if he is willing to meet Rouhani.

File image of US president Donald Trump. AP

"I don't know that they're ready yet, they are having a hard time right now. I ended the Iran deal, it was a ridiculous deal. I do believe that they will probably end up wanting to meet, and I am ready to meet anytime they want to," he said. "I don't do that from strength or from weakness, I think it's an appropriate thing to do. If we could work something out that's meaningful, not the waste of paper that the other deal was, I would certainly be willing to meet," Trump said.

Responding to another question, he said he would meet without any precondition. "No preconditions. If they want to meet, I'll meet anytime they want, anytime they want. Good for the country, good for them, good for us and good for the world. No preconditions. If they want to meet, I will meet," said the US president.

Iran was one of the topics of discussion between the two leaders. "The prime minister and I agree that the brutal regime in Iran must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon, never," he said.
"We encourage all nations to pressure Iran to end the full range of its maligned activities. The United States welcomes the partnership of Italy in these vital efforts," Trump said.


