'Donald Trump most corrupt': Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton join call to oust US president after transcript of call with Ukraine's Zelensky goes public

The latest controversy surrounding US president Donald Trump — which includes "coercion" of a foreign leader to investigate his 2020 re-election probable rival candidate Joe Biden, an impeachment inquiry, and a transcript of a phone call that is at the heart of the Democrats' case against him — has widened the divisions between the supporters of the Republican president and his critics more than ever since he took charge of the White House in 2016.

The 'us vs them' narrative, exponentially gaining ground for the last three years, seems to be culminating into an intense debate on how the country should resolve the latest issue centred around the 45th president of the United States. Democrats said the call amounted to a “shakedown” of a foreign leader, while Trump, backed by the vast majority of Republicans, dismissed it as a "nothing call".

According to the transcript of a call made to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky by Trump in July this year, the former was asked to “look into” ex-vice president Biden. The transcript was released on Wednesday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump.

In the call, Trump reportedly prodded Zelenskiy to work with US attorney general William Barr and Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer. At one point in the July conversation, Trump said, "I would like for you to do us a favour."

The call is one part of a whistleblower complaint about the president’s activities that have roiled Washington and led Democrats to move ahead with an impeachment inquiry of the Republican president on the cusp of the 2020 campaign.

'Congress must act': Democrats say Donald Trump 'committed crimes' from Oval office

Biden, who had demanded the release of the transcript soon after the case came to light this week, said that the document made "clear" that Trump "pressured Ukraine to manufacture a smear campaign".

Donald Trump pressured Ukraine to manufacture a smear against a domestic political opponent — the “transcript” made that clear. It’s an abuse of power that violates the oath of office and undermines our democracy. Congress must hold him accountable. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 26, 2019

Bernie Sanders, who was one of the Democrat front-runners ahead of the 2016 presidential election, asserted that the transcript of the call "confirmed" that Trump was "abusing the powers of the federal government".

Reading the transcript of Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president confirms that Trump is abusing the powers of the federal government to help his re-election campaign. Trump’s corruption and self-dealing is limitless. The House is right to begin impeachment proceedings. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 25, 2019

Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in the modern history of this country. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 25, 2019

Democrats Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is in the race for the White House in the 2020 election, came down heavily on Trump and accused him of "committing crimes" from the Oval office.

The president admitted it. The "transcript" confirms it. Donald Trump continues to commit crimes from the Oval Office, and the Justice Department refuses to hold him accountable. Now it’s on Congress to act. No one is above the law—not even the president. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 25, 2019

Hilary Clinton, who was the direct competitor of Trump in the 2016 election, said that the "President of the United States has betrayed our country".

The president of the United States has betrayed our country. That’s not a political statement—it’s a harsh reality, and we must act. He is a clear and present danger to the things that keep us strong and free. I support impeachment. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 25, 2019

Senators, politicians, and journalists Trump's intentions are 'clear' from transcript

FAR TOO LITTLE attention is being paid to the fact that the Kremlin invaded Europe, Europe (Ukraine) came to the United States begging for military aid to hold off a RUSSIAN INVASION OF EUROPE, and Trump's response was that Europe would need to secretly help him win in 2020 first — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 26, 2019

It's now clear what the cultists are up to: the Trump-Zelensky memo included an obviously impeachable quid pro quo, and for some reason Trump lackeys believe the full whistleblower complaint either isn't as bad as it could be or they need to pretend to want it out, as it's insane https://t.co/T8LRQcLiJS — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 26, 2019

We’ve all had the transcript for 11 hours. You’ve had access to the whistleblower complaint for 5. Care to update Floridians on where their senator stands now? https://t.co/nl7YZ5R9OM — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) September 26, 2019

Here’s a great thing that I love about our justice system: regular people apply common sense. There are rules but ultimately juries use common sense to apply facts to law. Look at the Trump transcript. Parse away. Common sense makes it unmistakable what he truly means and wants — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) September 26, 2019

Have to ask: would the talking heads professing to see nothing disturbing in the transcript be able to hold onto their pundit gigs if they said otherwise? Could that figure into their “analysis”? — Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) September 26, 2019

Think of it this way: Trump was willing to release the "transcript" with Zelensky, in which he openly violated US law, before he was willing to release his tax returns. — Greg Olear (@gregolear) September 25, 2019

My question, after reading the "transcript" of the call: How could anyone possibly defend Trump's conduct? — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) September 26, 2019

Those pushing this desperate defense of Trump can only hope their audience is too stupid or lazy to ready the short transcript. You can read it here: https://t.co/yTZztL2JR1 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 25, 2019

Based on Transcript of Trump Ukraine call vividly clear again that William Barr is Trump’s attorney not America’s. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) September 25, 2019

Trump and the GOP seem in total disarray, 1) releasing a summary transcript they thought looked fine but is actually extortion on full display, and 2) emailing their UkraineGate “talking points” to the Democrats by mistake. What’s next, going live from Trump’s phone by accident? — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 25, 2019

Definitely read the "transcript" of Trump's conversation with Ukraine's Zelensky. Trump sounds like a poorly educated thug. While the "transcript" may well be missing the most indicting words Trump spoke, it is astonishing that he chose to release such an incriminating document. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) September 25, 2019

So how are trump voters taking this? Any insight? — It’s not a transcript (@MJB_SF) September 26, 2019

Hey @realDonaldTrump when do we get the Pence transcripts? — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 25, 2019

Can we put a moratorium on all Godfather references in related to the Trump / Zelensky call? — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) September 26, 2019

Indian lawyer Prashant Bhushan targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent "endorsement" of Trump's re-election as president.

While the US Congress moves to impeach Trump for 'mafia like collusion' with foreign goverments & other high crimes, our PM is happy to become his election campaigner shouting 'Abki baar Trump Sarkar' in return for his calling him 'father of India'? Truly cringe worthy https://t.co/bjarlb0yBT — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) September 26, 2019

Republicans, Trump supporters say impeachment inquiry launched 'without even reading transcript'

Democrats promised there would be quid pro quo in the Ukraine call transcript. Democrats promised there would be collusion in the Mueller Report. None of that turned out to be true. Is anyone surprised? Democrats will say and do anything to attack @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/e0PNLGhGXY — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) September 26, 2019

Every last House Democrat voted this evening to proceed with impeachment against the President of the United States based off of a whistleblower complaint they hadn’t read, filed by a person without firsthand knowledge, after the transcript today showed no impeachable offense. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) September 26, 2019

The cynicism and hypocrisy from Democrats in this latest empty attack against @realDonaldTrump is absolutely disgusting. Why are they not asking @JoeBiden about his and his son Hunter’s dealings in the Ukraine? What did Hunter get paid at least $600,000 for by a Ukrainian co? https://t.co/dwX6NQiA1L — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) September 26, 2019

Democrats say they don't believe that the transcript of Trumps phone call is legit because you can't trust anything he does or says. Democrats lie about everything, so they believe everyone is just like them. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) September 26, 2019

Impeachment is an extraordinary measure that should be employed with caution & on the basis of facts. It nullifies an election & is deeply divisive & disruptive. And yet many didn’t even wait to read the transcripts or the complaint before making up their minds. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 25, 2019

