'Donald Trump most corrupt': Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton join call to oust US president after transcript of call with Ukraine's Zelensky goes public

World FP Staff Sep 26, 2019 11:33:59 IST

  • According to the transcript of a call made to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky by Trump in July this year, the former was asked to 'look into' ex-vice president Biden

  • The transcript was released on Wednesday, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump

  • The call is one part of a whistleblower complaint about the president's activities that have roiled Washington and led Democrats to move ahead with an impeachment inquiry

The latest controversy surrounding US president Donald Trump — which includes "coercion" of a foreign leader to investigate his 2020 re-election probable rival candidate Joe Biden, an impeachment inquiry, and a transcript of a phone call that is at the heart of the Democrats' case against him — has widened the divisions between the supporters of the Republican president and his critics more than ever since he took charge of the White House in 2016.

The 'us vs them' narrative, exponentially gaining ground for the last three years, seems to be culminating into an intense debate on how the country should resolve the latest issue centred around the 45th president of the United States. Democrats said the call amounted to a “shakedown” of a foreign leader, while Trump, backed by the vast majority of Republicans, dismissed it as a "nothing call".

According to the transcript of a call made to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky by Trump in July this year, the former was asked to “look into” ex-vice president Biden. The transcript was released on Wednesday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump.

In the call, Trump reportedly prodded Zelenskiy to work with US attorney general William Barr and Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer. At one point in the July conversation, Trump said, "I would like for you to do us a favour."

The call is one part of a whistleblower complaint about the president’s activities that have roiled Washington and led Democrats to move ahead with an impeachment inquiry of the Republican president on the cusp of the 2020 campaign.

'Congress must act': Democrats say Donald Trump 'committed crimes' from Oval office

Biden, who had demanded the release of the transcript soon after the case came to light this week, said that the document made "clear" that Trump "pressured Ukraine to manufacture a smear campaign".

Bernie Sanders, who was one of the Democrat front-runners ahead of the 2016 presidential election, asserted that the transcript of the call "confirmed" that Trump was "abusing the powers of the federal government".

Democrats Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is in the race for the White House in the 2020 election, came down heavily on Trump and accused him of "committing crimes" from the Oval office.

Hilary Clinton, who was the direct competitor of Trump in the 2016 election, said that the "President of the United States has betrayed our country".

Senators, politicians, and journalists Trump's intentions are 'clear' from transcript

Indian lawyer Prashant Bhushan targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent "endorsement" of Trump's re-election as president.

Republicans, Trump supporters say impeachment inquiry launched 'without even reading transcript'

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2019 11:33:59 IST

