Can Donald Trump run in 2024? 22nd Amendment allows another him to take another shot at Oval Office

As Joe Biden is projected to be the 46th President of the United States, the closest allies of Donald Trump are saying that the current White House occupant is already "laying the groundwork" to run for the highest office again in 2024.

But can he run for the highest office in America again?

Yes he can (to slightly misquote his predecessor Barack Obama).

As per the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution, a person can only be elected president twice.

"No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of President more than once," a part of the Amendment states.

Meaning that Trump is well within his rights to mount another Oval Office bid.

The US Congress approved the bill in March 1947 and it was ratified by the mandatory number of states in 1951. This was in line with the second statement of the law which says, "This article shall be inoperative unless it shall have been ratified as an amendment to the Constitution by the legislatures of three-fourths of the several States within seven years from the date of its submission to the States by the Congress."

Why was the Amendment introduced?

The 22nd Amendment was brought after Democratic president Franklin D Roosevelt became the first to be elected to office for four consecutive terms. Roosevelt had won his third term in 1940, in the midst of the Great Depression and the start of the Second World War.

History quoted a professor at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center as saying, "You have economic-domestic issues and you have foreign policy with the outbreak of World War II in 1939. And then you have his own political viability—he had won the 1936 election with more than two-thirds of the popular vote."

However, US lawmakers, largely Republicans, sought a cap on the number of terms of presidency after Roosevelt's fourth term. History reported that they said it was "necessary to keep abuse of power in check".

While Roosevelt's tenure was the immediate catalyst for the introduction of the law, limits on the presidency have been debated since the first, and many argue, greatest US president took office: George Washington.

Will Trump contest the 2024 election?

As political pundits and citizens hope for a smooth and peaceful transition of power over the coming months, speculation is already running rampant about whether Trump will run for office in 2024.

"I would absolutely expect the president to stay involved in politics and would absolutely put him on the shortlist of people who are likely to run in 2024," Trump's former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney was quoted as saying by AFP.

USA Today quoted former Trump aide Rick Gates as saying that he is likely to "seriously consider another run in 2024."

However, the report added, "..for now, Trump's aides aren't thinking about post presidency and, instead, are focusing on whether Trump could challenge Biden's win in the courts. Recounts are possible and lawsuits have already been filed in Pennsylvania and other battleground states but experts believe Trump lacks any viable path to prevail."

Another ex-Trump aide Bryan Lanza also said that Trump would be in a "good position" to contest the election again but added that "if Trump does want to run it is important that he is careful on his "way out" to make sure that he does not "damage a potential race four years from now", as per Independent.