You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Donald Trump lashes out at Russia probe on Twitter, asserts 'absolute right' to pardon himself

World AFP Jun 04, 2018 20:16:47 IST

Washington: US president Donald Trump on Monday asserted an "absolute right" to pardon himself, once again lashing out at a probe into possible collusion with Russian election meddling and obstruction of justice.

Trump tweeted:

It was believed to be the first time Trump himself has asserted the power, although his lawyers have taken an expansive views of the president's prerogatives, including the right to pardon.

A Trump lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, argued on Sunday that the president "probably" had the power to pardon himself, but doing so would have "tough" political ramifications.

In a letter to Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating the Russia meddling, the president's lawyers argued in January that Trump "could, if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon if he so desired."


Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 20:16 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores