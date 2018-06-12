You are here:
Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un summit: China advises UN Security Council to revoke sanctions against North Korea

World Associated Press Jun 12, 2018 17:49:11 IST

Beijing: China suggested on Tuesday that the UN Security Council consider suspending or lifting sanctions against North Korea if the country is in compliance with UN resolutions and making progress in diplomatic negotiations.

File image of Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang. AP

Hours after talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US president Donald Trump in Singapore, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the Security Council's sanctions against North Korea were designed to be adjusted and could be suspended or lifted in accordance with the North's actions.

"Sanctions are not an end," he said at a daily briefing in Beijing. "We believe the Security Council should make efforts to support the diplomatic efforts at the present time."

Geng added that China "welcomed and supported" efforts by North Korea and the US to reach consensus on denuclearisation and establish a mechanism for peace.

China, North Korea's main ally, accounts for more than 90 percent of the isolated country's trade, and China's participation is widely seen as crucial for international sanctions to have any bite. Bilateral trade has plunged in recent months as China ratcheted up enforcement of the increasingly tough restrictions ordered over the North's missile and nuclear weapons tests.

China has been following the UN sanctions resolutions "comprehensively, accurate and strictly," Geng said.


Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 17:49 PM

