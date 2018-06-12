Trump-Kim Summit Latest Updates: President Donald Trump is sounding optimistic about his ability to persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program after a lengthy one-on-one meeting with leader Kim Jong-un. Trump said Tuesday at the beginning of expanded discussions with aides from both countries that “We will solve a big problem” and “a big dilemma.”
According to the latest reports, both the leaders have reached Sentosa Island. Kim is meeting Trump at the Sentosa Island in another half an hour. Local media earlier reported that Trump and Kim will meet at Capella Hotel at 9 am today. The two leaders are expected to leave their hotels at 8 am (IST 5.30 am) separately, Channel News Asia reports. According to latest reports, Trump has left the Shangri-La Hotel.They came with scores of aides, bodyguards and diplomats in tow: Donald Trump from Washington, Kim Jong Un from Pyongyang. But for the better part of an hour, the two men will square off one on one, alone but for a pair of interpreters, raising concerns about the risk of holding such a monumental meeting with barely anyone to bear witness.
After greeting each other for the first time Tuesday in front of reporters, the American president and the North Korean leader will seclude themselves on Singapore's Sentosa Island for roughly 45 minutes while their entourages wait nearby. The intimate huddle will precede a larger meeting and a working lunch attended by Trump's chief of staff, national security adviser and secretary of state, the White House said, along with some of their North Korean counterparts.
For better part of an hour, Trump and Kim will square off one on one, alone but for a pair of translators. That's raising concerns about the risk of holding such a monumental meeting with barely anyone to bear witness.
Trump and Kim will meet on Singapore's Sentosa Island for roughly 45 minutes while their entourages wait nearby. The huddle will come before a larger meeting and a working lunch attended by top advisers to the president and their North Korean counterparts.
After a sudden and welcome turn to diplomacy following last year’s threats, insults and fears of war—remember “fire and fury” and “dotard”?—Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un are ready to shake hands, sit down face-to-face and ... do what exactly? Some observers insist that it’s the beginning of the complete denuclearisation of North Korea. No, no, say others, you need to manage your expectations. This is just an elaborate get-to-know-you session, albeit between the two most famous leaders in the world, and nuclear armed at that.
Actually, says another group, there will indeed be disarmament, a peace treaty ending the Korean War and North Korea’s emergence as a contributing member of the international community: But just not right now.
Whatever the results, it will be one of the more unusual summits in recent history as a flamboyant, often erratic US president gets a close-up look at a hereditary socialist despot who sits on a nuclear weapons programme.
Here’s a look at how Tuesday’s first-ever meeting between the leaders of North Korea and the United States might turn out:
What does success look like?
Success in Singapore would see Kim making a bold decision to exchange his nukes for economic support and security assurances, according to Ryan Haas, an Asia expert at the John L Thornton China Center. Both leaders would offer “clear, specific, unequivocal statements” outlining a dismantlement of North Korean weapons, an inventory and removal of all nuclear fuel and an opening up to UN nuclear inspectors.
Trump has faced intense pressure to win something similar to this.
A group of Opposition Democratic lawmakers in the United States said in a statement that if Trump, a Republican, wants approval for a deal that allows an easing of sanctions on North Korea, he needs to get the permanent dismantlement and removal of “every single one of North Korea’s nuclear, chemical and biological weapons,” end all military nuclear fuel production and missile and nuclear tests, and persuade Pyongyang to “commit to robust compliance inspections including a verification regime for North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.”
This is a very high bar and probably unrealistic after one meeting. Laboriously negotiated past nuclear deals, considered breakthroughs at the time, broke down on North Korea’s extreme sensitivity to allowing in outsiders to look at whether they’re dismantling their nuclear facilities, many of which are thought to be hidden.
“While a summit between Trump and Kim would be historic, it is unlikely to be decisive. This is not the fault of either Trump or Kim, but rather a reflection that intractable, decades-long strategic challenges rarely-if ever-get resolved in single encounters,” Haas writes.
Should we lower our expectations?
Probably. In fact, Trump has been doing quite a bit of this lately.
What was initially portrayed by the White House as a summit meant to completely rid the North of its nuclear weapons is now being cast as a chance to “start a dialogue” and for Trump the dealmaker to look into the eyes and take the measure of his nuclear-armed antagonist.
Ferial Saeed, a former State Department official, writes that the summit will be a “getting to know you meeting, ‘plus.’ That means, lower your expectations, and that the president is likely to lean toward keeping his own counsel and eschew a script. The ‘plus’ refers to discussions on ending the Korean War.”
China, both Koreas and the United States would have to sign off on any legally binding treaty, so it is unlikely Kim and Trump will do more than express an intention to end the war.
Trump, after meeting recently with a North Korean envoy at the White House, said the summit will likely be part of “a process.”
“I told them today, take your time. We can go fast, we can go slowly,” Trump said. “That is an extraordinary offer of flexibility, considering (North Korea) poses a direct security threat to the United States,” according to Saeed.
In part, these lowered expectations are a reflection of the extreme skepticism among many that the North can be persuaded to give up a nuclear programme it has stubbornly built over the decades, often in secrecy and despite intense sanctions, international condemnation and widespread suffering among its people.
“There is no chance to make North Korean leaders ... surrender their nuclear weapons,” Andrei Lankov, a Korea expert at Seoul’s Kookmin University, wrote recently on a Washington-based Asia newsletter. “They see denuclearisation as a collective suicide (and they are probably right). However, now there are good chances to push North Korean nuclear/missile programme back, for many years perhaps, and keep it that way for some time.”
What if the summit fails?
If things fall apart, it could be because “Trump presents Kim with a hard-and-fast binary choice: Relinquish nuclear weapons and live in peace and prosperity, or cling to them and risk the impoverishment of your people and the safety of your regime,” Haas said.
But a failure on Tuesday doesn’t necessarily mean a return to the animosity of 2017. That’s in part because of South Korea’s diplomatic outreach to the North, which was highlighted by two summits this spring between the rivals’ leaders.
If Trump and Kim fail in Singapore “the result may be to enhance North Korean dependency on Seoul and Beijing as safety valves against the prospect of renewal of U.S.-(North Korea) confrontation,” according to Scott Snyder, a Korea expert at the Council on Foreign Relations. “This circumstance in and of itself provides a new buffer against the prospect of military escalation in Korea that was not present at the end of 2017.”
Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 08:11 AM
President Trump and Kim Jong-un of North Korea will hold the first-ever meeting between leaders of their two countries on Tuesday morning in Singapore, carrying with them hopes of ending seven decades of hostility and the threat of a nuclear confrontation.
08:11 (IST)
Students at Korean international school gasped as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived
08:08 (IST)
I believe this is a big prelude to peace, Kim says
Over the sound of cameras, it was hard to decipher what the two leaders spoke, but here's what the reporters present during the Singapore session tweeted.
08:06 (IST)
South Korean president and prime minister watch live transmission of the Singapore Summit
07:50 (IST)
'We will solve a big problem'
President Donald Trump is sounding optimistic about his ability to persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program after a lengthy one-on-one meeting with leader Kim Jong Un. Trump said at the beginning of expanded discussions with aides from both countries that "we will solve a big problem" and "a big dilemma."
He talked about the pair achieving "tremendous success together" and predicts that "it will be successful. It will be done."
It was hard to hear the president and Kim over the constant clicking of camera shutters, and it remains unclear precisely what he was referring to. But Kim appeared to echo the president's optimism.
AP
07:47 (IST)
One-on-one meeting with Kim was 'very, very good', says Trump
President Donald Trump said that his one-on-one meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was "very, very good" and that the two have an "excellent relationship." He made the comments as he and Kim walked together along balcony as they headed to a larger meeting with aides.
Trump and Kim met for about 40 minutes Tuesday one-on-one, joined only by interpreters.
AP
07:33 (IST)
Trump on denuclearisation: By 'working together, we will get it taken care of'
During the meeting over denuclearisation with Kim, Trump reportedly says that by 'working together, we will get it taken care of'.
07:05 (IST)
Feel really great, says Trump
Trump is predicting that he and Kim will have "a terrific relationship" as they meet face to face for the first time. Trump said after meeting Kim that he's feeling "really great." He says, "We're going to have a great discussion and a terrific relationship."
Kim says through an interpreter that it "was not easy to get here" and that there "were obstacles but we overcame them to be here." The two men are expected to meet on their own for the better part of an hour, with only a pair of interpreter in the room.
06:57 (IST)
45-minute one-on-one meeting has begun: Trump, Kim and one interpreter present
The 45-minute meeting between the two leaders has begun. Apart from Trump and Kim only one interpreter is present at the extremely-secretive meeting.
06:50 (IST)
We overcame all obstacles and came here today, says Kim after historic handshake
President Trump and North Korean leader Kim shared a historic handshake as they meet for the first time. The two clasped hands for a long while Tuesday as they posed for photos in front of a row of U.S. and North Korean flags. Trump then directed Kim to walk down a hallway, where they briefly spoke.
Soon after, Kim said, "We overcame all obstacles and came here today."
Trump and Kim arrived not long ago on Singapore's Sentosa Island, the site of their unprecedented summit. It's aimed at settling a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.
06:40 (IST)
Trump-Kim shake hands at Sentosa
A historical scene unfolded at the Sentosa Island when Trump and Kim came face to face and shook hands.
06:21 (IST)
This is how Sentosa Island looks before the two men arrive
Photo of the Capella Hotel in Sentosa island where Trump and Kim are expected to meet shortly. Both the leaders have left their respective hotels.
Image courtesy: @JeremyKohCNA
06:03 (IST)
Latest: Kim Jong-un's cavalcade has crossed Sentosa Bridge
06:01 (IST)
Kim Jong-un has left St Regis hotel
05:59 (IST)
Kim to leave shortly
Local media in Singapore has been constantly tweeting about the happenings in the city. Soon after Trump left his hotel, reports said the Kim might be leaving his hotel shortly.
05:53 (IST)
Buzz of activity goes up a notch as Trump leaves for Summit
05:37 (IST)
Trump has left Shangri-La hotel for the summit, local media reports from Singapore
05:32 (IST)
What will a successful US-North Korea Summit look like?
Weeks of 'Will they? Won't they?' later, US president Donald Trump and Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un arrived in Singapore over the course of Sunday. While Trump will be a guest at the Shangri-La Hotel during his stay in the City-State, Kim will be a resident of the St Regis Hotel barely a kilometre away. On Tuesday, both leaders will converge on Sentosa Island for their historic summit.
Here, then, is a list of outcomes that would together represent the culmination of a successful summit when all's said and done in Sentosa:
First, the meeting must last longer than a minute.
Second, the content of the meeting must be holistic
Third, a peace treaty ending the Korean War must be initiated.
Fourth, advisors on both sides must maintain the peace.
Fifth, photo opportunities must be encouraged, not dismissed.
Finally, a sense of continuity must be established.
Read the full story here
05:26 (IST)
Trump-Kim to meet at Capella Hotel at 9 am (IST 6.30 am)
According to local media, Trump and Kim will meet at Capella Hotel at 9 am today. The two leaders are expected to leave their hotels at 8 am (IST 5.30 am) separately, Channel News Asia reports.
05:23 (IST)
We are ready for today, tweets Mike Pompeo
Pompeo tweeted out, "We are ready for today," when he left the Shangri-La hotel this morning for the Singapore Summit.
05:19 (IST)
Mike Pompeo leaves for Singapore Summit
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has left the Shangri-La Hotel and is on his way to the summit. The State Department tweeted out a photo of him on his way.
05:17 (IST)
Meanwhile, in India, this is what Rishi Kapoor tweeted and it is about Trump-Kim meeting
"Salute to a (33)year old Korean getting an American President(71 years) meeting. Kim, you have balls! Trump, Happy Birthday(14th June)from Stormy Daniels and me! USA, when you elect a Clown, expect a Circus! YO!"
05:02 (IST)
Vivian Balakrishnan tweets a selfie with a smiling Kim
Singapore's foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan tweeted a selfie with a smiling Kim and Singapore education minister Ong Ye Kung, against a backdrop of flowers with the hashtag Guesswhere. Kim suddenly emerged in his trademark Mao-style suit to walk out to his black limousine, accompanied by his sister, Kim Yo-jong, and aides on Monday night.
The reclusive North Korean leader visited Gardens by the Bay, which also boasts the largest glass greenhouse and tallest indoor waterfall in the world.
Kim then stopped at the Marina Bay Sands hotel, which resembles a giant surfboard perched on three tall columns, for a look out over the bright city lights from its rooftop garden and infinity swimming pool. Singapore was "clean and beautiful", Kim said on the observation deck, adding that he aimed to learn from the knowledge and experience of the southeast Asian nation, as he found it impressive, the official KCNA news agency added.
04:54 (IST)
North Koreans get the first glance of their leader is upto in Singapore
North Koreans in Pyongyang are getting their first glimpse of the Singapore summit. Photos show North Koreans on Monday watching as news of the historic summit with President Trump was announced. CNN noted that this was probably the first time that the state media divulged information about the summit in the mountain nation.
Image courtesy: Associated Press
04:28 (IST)
We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen, tweets Trump
President Donald Trump says "we will all know soon" whether he can reach a deal with North Korea's Kim Jong Un to end its nuclear program. Trump is tweeting hours before the leaders' historic face-to-face that, "Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly." But he says that, "in the end, that doesn't matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!"
04:26 (IST)
Don't think negotiations will include reducing number of US troops in South Korea: Mattis
Declining to discuss expectations from the meeting, Mattis said he does not expect it to include a negotiation over reducing the number of U.S. troops in South Korea — currently about 28,000. He says that, at least initially, this is a matter between Washington and Seoul.
04:25 (IST)
No indication that North Korea's military in a heightened state of alert: Mattis
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the US has picked up no indications that North Korea's military is in a heightened state of alert in the run-up to the Singapore summit. Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon on Monday that "All's quiet" in North Korea. Mattis is declining to discuss his expectations for Trump's meeting with Kim, Associated Press reports.
04:23 (IST)
Trump, Kim will meet in Sentosa Island for 45 minutes while entourages wait nearby
For better part of an hour, Trump and Kim will square off one on one, alone but for a pair of translators. That's raising concerns about the risk of holding such a monumental meeting with barely anyone to bear witness.
Trump and Kim will meet on Singapore's Sentosa Island for roughly 45 minutes while their entourages wait nearby. The huddle will come before a larger meeting and a working lunch attended by top advisers to the president and their North Korean counterparts.
04:16 (IST)
When is Trump meeting with North Korea?
President Trump and Kim Jong-un of North Korea will hold the first-ever meeting between leaders of their two countries on Tuesday morning in Singapore, carrying with them hopes of ending seven decades of hostility and the threat of a nuclear confrontation.