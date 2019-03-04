Donald Trump is encircled by investigations into abuse of power, corruption: Where things stand in March 2019

US president Donald Trump is riding out his third year in power encircled by investigations coming at him from multiple flanks. At this time, in March 2109, the Robert Mueller report is still not out in its entirety although the jigsaw has begun falling into place. We bring you a round up where the investigations related to Trump stand and what may lie ahead for him.

What's this all about?

Special counsel Robert Mueller is looking into whether the Trump 2016 campaign coordinated with Russia and whether the president obstructed the investigation. Trump also plays a central role in a separate case in New York, where prosecutors have implicated him in a crime. They say Trump directed his personal lawyer Michael Cohen to make illegal hush-money payments to two women as a way to quash potential sex scandals during the campaign. New York prosecutors also are looking into Trump's inaugural fund.

What do I need to know right now?

A key Democratic lawmaker says it's "very clear" President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, says the panel is requesting documents Monday from more than 60 people from Trump's administration, family and business as part of a rapidly expanding Russia investigation. Nadler said the Judiciary Committee wants to review documents from the Justice Department, the president's son Donald Trump Jr. and Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg. Former White House chief of staff John Kelly and former White House counsel Don McGahn also are likely targets, he said.

Asked if he believed Trump obstructed justice, Nadler said, "Yes, I do."

Did the Trump campaign collude with Russia? No smoking gun yet

There is no smoking gun when it comes to the question of Russia collusion. But the evidence so far shows that a broad range of Trump associates had Russia-related contacts during the 2016 presidential campaign and transition period, and several lied about the communications. There is evidence that some people in Trump's orbit were discussing a possible email dump from WikiLeaks before it occurred. American intelligence agencies and Mueller have said Russia was the source of hacked material released by the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks during the campaign that was damaging to Democrat Hillary Clinton's presidential effort.

What about obstruction of justice

That is another unresolved question that Mueller is pursuing. Investigators have examined key episodes such as Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey and Trump's fury over Attorney General Jeff Sessions' recusal.

What is Trump saying?

Trump has repeatedly slammed the Mueller investigation as a "witch hunt" and insisted there was "NO COLLUSION" with Russia. He also says Cohen lied to get a lighter sentence in New York.

When's it all going to end?

It's unclear. Then-acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said in January that the probe is "close to being completed," the first official sign that Mueller's investigation may be wrapping up. But he gave no specific timetable.

