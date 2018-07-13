Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Donald Trump in UK: Theresa May pitches for 'unprecedented' free trade agreement with US after Brexit

World Press Trust of India Jul 13, 2018 14:26:18 IST

London: British prime minister Theresa May has pitched for a "unprecedented" free trade deal with the US after Brexit with a promise to tear down "bureaucratic barriers" to trade as she hosted a lavish welcome dinner for President Donald Trump at the Blenheim Palace.

Soon after she published her controversial Brexit White Paper which has divided MPs within her own Conservative Party, May sought to win over the US president after the Britain exits from the European Union in 2019.

File image of British prime minister Theresa May. AP

File image of British prime minister Theresa May. AP

"Now, as we prepare to leave the European Union, we have an unprecedented opportunity to do more. It's an opportunity to reach a free trade agreement that creates jobs and growth in the UK and right across the United States," she said at the gala dinner in Oxfordshire she hosted at the 18th century ancestral home of Britain's war-time prime minister Winston Churchill believed to be a hero of Trump.

"It's also an opportunity to tear down the bureaucratic barriers that frustrate business leaders on both sides of the Atlantic," she said.

The US president and First Lady Melania Trump's arrival was marked by a military ceremony, with bandsmen of the Scots, Irish and Welsh Guards playing the Liberty Fanfare, Amazing Grace and the National Emblem march.

The Trumps were also met by protesters, who had earlier gathered outside Winfield House in central London, the home of the US ambassador where the American guests are staying overnight, as well as outside Blenheim Palace.

May highlighted that more than one million Americans work for UK-owned firms, adding: "And it's an opportunity to shape the future of the world through cooperation in advanced technology, such as artificial intelligence."

The president, who briefly held May's hand as they walked up the stairs to the palace in a repeat of her visit to White House last year, attended the dinner hosted by the British prime minister for over 100 guests, including business leaders from across different sectors.

John Rees of the Stop the War group said in reference to Trump: "He's a wrecking ball for race relations, he's a wrecking ball for prosperity, he's a wrecking ball for women's rights, he's a wrecking ball for any peace and justice in this world and we have to stop him."

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn described Trump "dangerous and inhumane", saying his policies were putting millions of lives at risk.

Criticising May for the warm welcome given to the American leader, he said: "Theresa May has invited President Trump to our country at a time when his dangerous and inhumane policies are putting the lives and wellbeing of millions of people at risk."

Trump is set to join May later on Friday at a display of joint US-UK military might at an undisclosed location before both leaders head to Chequers, the British prime minister's country retreat in Buckinghamshire, for in-depth bilateral discussions.

The Trumps will then head to Windsor Castle for an audience with Queen Elizabeth II over tea before they leave for Scotland for the private leg of their tour. Mass protests and processions are planned all through Friday at various locations in London, expected to attract nearly 100,000 people.


Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 14:26 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores