Donald Trump hits out at Biden, calls him a ‘very stupid person’ and 'common thief'

Former US president Donald Trump in a recent interview criticised Joe Biden, calling him a “very stupid person” and accused him of being a “stone cold crook” and a “common thief.”

Trump, who is currently the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said that he never went after Biden like he could have because of respect for the presidency. His remarks about Biden came during an interview with Wayne Allyn Root of Real America’s Voice.

Trump said Joe Biden “is a very stupid person.” pic.twitter.com/7wZYgbzLK1 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 16, 2023

He added, “He’s a lowlife and he’s a very stupid person. Beyond anything else, I mean, he’s a stupid person. Now, I say it because when they indict your opponent, which nobody thought was possible, especially on nonsense—you know it all comes under the Presidential Records Act.”

Trump’s remarks were likely in response to an ongoing investigation by the House Oversight Committee into allegations of corruption involving President Biden and his family. These allegations stemmed from testimony provided by Gal Luft, a whistleblower and co-director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security in Maryland.

The White House strongly condemned the GOP-led probe, dismissing it as baseless and politically motivated.

“That’s because they prefer floating anonymous innuendo, amplified by the megaphone of their allies in right-wing media, to get attention and try to distract and deflect from their own unpopular ideas and lack of solutions to the issues the American people actually care about,” the statement read.

