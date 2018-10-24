Donald Trump has sent US news networks on a wild chase; they’re beaming the precise footage Trump wants voters to see ahead of midterm elections

New York: America’s news networks are running out of things to hash over and are instead warming up leftovers that Donald Trump serves up on his Twitter handle and via his army of White House loyalists. With less than 15 days to go before the 2018 midterms which will decide control over the twin houses of US Congress, Donald Trump continues to drive the agenda as his ratings soar and he frames the race once again in terms of race, immigration and jobs - his winning themes in 2016.

From breakfast shows to late night prime time, television pundits are tossing up a random longlist of hourly headlines: It ranges all the way from what John Bolton told Vladimir Putin to whether Trump could call a porn star Horseface to how women may vote in the midterms.

In the middle of all this whataboutery, Donald Trump's A team is whipping out reports at top speed to align with Trump’s campaign themes and lend both intellectual heft and data to Trump’s flame throwing on immigration, jobs and anything else he chooses. It’s a classic 1-2 maneuvre, it’s only getting smoother with time.

Bright and early on Tuesday morning, a formidable pack of economy specialists conucted an hourlong background briefing on the “the opportunity cost of socialism” at a time when they asses that “detailed policy proposals from self-declared socialists are gaining support in Congress and among much of the younger electorate.”

Interesting that the report talks of voters right up front instead of making it seem like a purely academic exercise. This kind of methodical yet bare-knuckle approach to government statements has become a signature of the White House over the past year or so.

Trump has always preferred one pagers and has openly slammed long reports as “ridiculous” and shown his irritation often. But these reports, when they buttress Trump’s own Twitter rants, play an important role.

Take the tweet below, for instance. In reponse to many of these Trumpisms, CNN has been running wall to wall coverage on how the US President is spreading lies and spooking the American public ahead of the election.

Every time you see a Caravan, or people illegally coming, or attempting to come, into our Country illegally, think of and blame the Democrats for not giving us the votes to change our pathetic Immigration Laws! Remember the Midterms! So unfair to those who come in legally. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

Trump claimed there were Middle Easterners in the migrant caravan and network go chasing the story to Mexico and beyond to prove there aren’t any Middle Easterners. What do viewers get? Powerful visuals of the 7000 or more ragged and thirsty folks risking all they have to trudge 2000 miles to America.

Trump says this proves America’s immigration laws are bad. “Yes, of course they’re horrible”, agree voters everywhere. There’s no ambiguity there. Trump now owns this issue the way no other President has in several years.

Within hours of the “socialism” briefing, the White House whipped out another report to accompany Trump’s border security claims.

“As a result of Democrat-supported loopholes in our federal laws, most illegal immigrant families and minors from Central America who arrive unlawfully at the border cannot be detained together or removed together, only released”, said Trump.

Here are the numbers White House supplied, within a matter of minutes: "We have seen a record-shattering surge in the arrival of family units, with more than 161,000 family unit apprehensions and inadmissibles in fiscal year (FY) 2018. This historic surge was 42 percent higher than any previous year on record.

In the last three months, family unit apprehensions made up the highest percentage of total apprehensions in history. Tens of thousands of unaccompanied minors continue to stream across our borders. Unaccompanied minor apprehensions and inadmissibles totaled 58,660 in FY 2018, an increase of nearly 10,000, or approximately 20 percent, compared to FY 2017."

Something’s clearly working, just in time for the 6 November election. Trump is posting some of the best job approval numbers of his presidency. His approval rating is currently 43.1 - 47 % according to a variety of polls but in any case, it’s the highest it’s been since March 2017.

For those who’re saying this doesn’t matter because Republicans are all set to lose the House, Trump has his answers ready - get ready for the big election in 2020, this one wasn’t about me, it was about all these other people who’ve messed up.

In midterms, American voters have historically tended to seek a balance of political power, even if they like the president. Secondly, the president’s approval ratings and the House results don’t typically travel in the same direction.

History books tell us Republicans are going to lose the House, the same way history whispered that Donald Trump wouldn't win the presidency.