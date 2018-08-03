You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Donald Trump has received India's invitation to 2019 Republic Day parade, no decision taken on it yet, says White House

World Press Trust of India Aug 03, 2018 07:34:40 IST

Washington: US president Donald Trump has received an invitation to visit India, but no decision has been taken yet, the White House said on Thursday.

"I know that the invitation has been extended, but I do not believe that a final decision has been made," the White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters when asked about reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Trump to be the chief guest at the next year's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

File image of US president Donald Trump. AP

File image of US president Donald Trump. AP

She said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary James Mattis would be headed to New Delhi soon for the first India-US 2+2 Dialogue with their Indian counterparts External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"The 2+2 dialogue would begin discussion on the process of a presidential visit next year," Sanders said at daily press conference.

The United States and India have a deep and strategic partnership and "we are going to continue to build on that partnership" and advance co-operation.

"I think, you will see that in the meeting that would take place in September," Sanders said.


Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 07:34 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores